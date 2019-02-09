Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Are you invisible or visible?

Good morning, my friends. I hope you are all staying warm on this very chilly morning.
I thought you might like to join me in saying, “Farewell” to one of the best friends we seniors have had.
Twenty years ago Fran Rosenberg helped Molly Banz form Molly’s Angles, and, now, 20 years later, Fran, executive director, has retired.
We are so grateful for the services that Molly’s Angels provides for seniors, such as volunteer drivers who drive seniors to their doctor appointments all over the Bay Area, volunteers to call and visit with seniors who are isolated and volunteers who pick up packaged foods from local Starbucks and Pizza Hut and deliver to low-income housing.
The word “Angel” truly describes lovely Fran, always finding ways of helping seniors, who need a helping hand.
Farewell, Fran. Thank you for 20 years of wonderful service. We wish you many good rounds of golf in your future. We will miss you.
Julie Webster, exercise teacher and good friend, sent us a very interesting story from The New York Times, titled, “New Women’s Groups Focus on Generational Mix”, written by Abby Ellin, Nov. 10, 2018.
It’s a fascinating story of a group of good friends, “who had gathered on the patio of Susan Good’s home in Palm Springs,” the article reads, when one of the friends started talking about the difficulties of aging. The article continues: “‘She said that she felt invisible,’” recalled Ms. Good, who is in her 70s. The speaker felt generally silenced. Unseen. As if she had nothing to contribute to the world. This shocked Mrs. Good. ‘Invisible’ was the last word she would have used to describe this woman. ‘She was very popular with a great personality,’ she said. But then the other women in the room echoed the same feelings.”
The article continues: “The word continued to haunt her, and she wondered if she could help address this prevalent feeling. So in 2015, Ms Good, whose nickname is ‘Honey,’ created a website for women 50 and over, HoneyGood.com, which offers advice on everything from pedicures to the stock market to grand parenting.”
“But rather than keep her initiative strictly online,” the article reads, “Mr. Good, in September, started Moxie! a free private social network on her website where women could bond. The idea was for them to share their stories, concerns and triumphs not just with people in their same age group, but across generations.”
The article goes on: “At her monthly Moxie! Group in Palm Springs, now in its third year, women in their 60s munch on cookies and sip coffee while mingling with women in their 80s.”
“At a recent gathering in Chicago,” it continues, “where she lives half the year, guests ranged from 29 to 93. ”We talk about money issues, blended families, widowhood, and invisibility. We talk about problems between mothers and daughters. The only rule I have is that nothing leaves my home.’”
This “food for thought” article was written by Abby Ellin, November 2018, and we thank Julie for sending it.
What are your thoughts? I’d love to hear.
My first thought was, ‘is this something that we’re doing or not doing to help make us invisible? Have we become a boring person to be avoided with no interesting things happening in our lives? Have we allowed this to happen?
Too many of us, as early as 60, suddenly decide that they’re older now, time to stop learning new things, stop being active, to instead settle into that comfortable chair and just watch TV. In other words, learning nothing new, becoming “invisible” our own doing.
Let’s take this article as a wake-up call. Whatever our age, we have the choice of being visible or invisible. Please think about this. It’s up to us.
Thank you again, Julie, for giving us something to think about.
Before we leave this subject, please review our previous visits when we talked about our mind, body and spirit, and the idea of “being all that we can be.” To eat healthy, exercise, and keep working on journaling and meditation. Remember our motto is to Be All That We Can Be. Plus, our new one: Do not become invisible.
I received a notice from Kristine Haataja, Chair, Napa County Mental Health Board, recently, informing us of their next board meeting on Feb. 11, at 4 p.m., at NV Community College, Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena.
Speakers will focus on the mental health needs of and services available to older adults in Napa County. Thank you, Kristine.
Happily, we just received word from Kal Edwards’ Retirement Renewal Forums that they are ready to begin their fifth year, beginning on March 5, 5:30-7 p.m., in the Gasser Community Room at Collabria Care, 414 Jefferson St., Napa.
Heading the first Forum, “The State of your Estate” will be Napa probate and estate administrative lawyer Bruce Ketron. Ketron has over 30 years of professional experience and will bring personal anecdotes as well as taking questions from the audience. There will be refreshments served at this free event.
Please mark your calendar and make early reservations at 707-258-9087 x 272 or jmcnab@collabriacare.org
Thank you, Kal. We’ll be looking forward to this first in the Community Conversation Series of 2019.
So 2019 is off and running with some very exciting events.
Let’s all try to be a little kinder to ourselves and to others.
You are always most welcome to contact me at bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net