Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Bringing back joy in 2021

Good morning, dear friends.

Sending wishes for a very happy New Year, as well as wishes for successful completion of COVID-19.

In celebration of a brand-new year, let’s count our blessings and think of ways of bringing joy back into our lives:

1. Find and honor at least one person you love to hang out with, whether a family member or a friend. There is no substitute for family/friends to love and who love you back.

2. Listen to music that makes you happy and dance to it. Music that makes you come alive. For me, it would have to be Billie Holiday.

3. Read books with happy endings.

4. Move more, and sit less throughout the day. Moving around daily keeps our bodies youthful and agile. Moving around, working out or exercising flushes toxins from the lymphatics system, keeps the blood flowing, relaxes stress and produces good feelings. For older adults, it’s important to combine muscle exercises, balance and aerobics, which will help make up for bone and muscle loss that comes with aging.