Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Bringing back joy in 2021

Good morning, dear friends.
Sending wishes for a very happy New Year, as well as wishes for successful completion of COVID-19.
In celebration of a brand-new year, let’s count our blessings and think of ways of bringing joy back into our lives:
1. Find and honor at least one person you love to hang out with, whether a family member or a friend. There is no substitute for family/friends to love and who love you back.
2. Listen to music that makes you happy and dance to it. Music that makes you come alive. For me, it would have to be Billie Holiday.
3. Read books with happy endings.
4. Move more, and sit less throughout the day. Moving around daily keeps our bodies youthful and agile. Moving around, working out or exercising flushes toxins from the lymphatics system, keeps the blood flowing, relaxes stress and produces good feelings. For older adults, it’s important to combine muscle exercises, balance and aerobics, which will help make up for bone and muscle loss that comes with aging.
5. Drive to a beautiful park or your favorite spot, to enjoy a walk. Enjoy the views, the sky, smell the fresh air. Feel it in your heart. Strive to make every day joyful and full of love for the beauty of nature.
6. Bundle up on a non-rainy day and sit outside in the sunshine. Take in the beauty of nature, the sounds and smells. Breathe deeply. I’ve read that many of us are oxygen-deprived because of our sedentary lifestyle. Fresh oxygen is essential for good health and brain function. Breathe deeply through your nose into your belly rather than short, shallow breaths for optional oxygen absorption.
7. FIND YOUR BLISS, DAILY. In 2021, let’s take the time to discover bliss in everyday moments. It will calm our minds and open our hearts.
Let’s be our own best friends and give thanks for our many blessings, and never miss the opportunity of making this your best day ever.
How about making that phone call to your relative or friend and re-activate your friendship?
I’ll be looking forward to our next visit.
If you would ever like to discuss our column, please send me an email at bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net