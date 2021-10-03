Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Combatting loneliness and isolation

Isolation and loneliness has a way of depleting our confidence and self-worth. Too many of us have been in this situation — especially during the pandemic. The longer it lasts, the harder it is to reconnect. We can’t do this alone!

We all need a friend who hears and validates us. I find this topic timely, as I have recently had so many conversations with friends who have been feeling down. So many seem to be reaching the breaking point and need to find a listening ear. I encourage you to find that person OR be that person. There is hope! Brighter days ahead! You are not alone!

In fact, a great organization, Molly’s Angels, might be just the ticket to help get us out of the doldrums. If you find yourself in the situation where you are feeling isolated or lonely and don’t have that friend you can confide in, give Molly’s Angels a chance. They can provide a friendly voice on the other end of the telephone. Molly’s Angels will arrange for one of their volunteers to call you and have a friendly chat. To contact Molly’s Angels email mollysangels@mollysangels.com or call 707-224-8971. We will have more on Molly’s Angels a little later on.

My hope is that those brighter days ahead come soon for each one of us. We will be talking about volunteer opportunities in the next few weeks. It’s a great way to dip your toes back into life.