Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Elder abuse issues to know about

Greetings, dear friends,

As promised, last time we interviewed Napa County Deputy District Attorney, Diane Knoles, she, graciously accepted our invitation to return and fill us in on elder abuse issues.

Please welcome, once again, Diane Knoles, who is also head of the Elder Abuse Unit.

Betty: Welcome, Diane, would you please share with us what the Elder Abuse Unit’s function is, how your office uses a forensic accountant, and what kinds of trends in crime you are currently seeing that our seniors should be especially alert to?

Diane: Of course, and thank you for inviting me here to discuss the following for our county seniors and elders.

The Elder Abuse Unit works with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute all kinds of cases involving elders (those over age 65) and dependent adult abuse (those between ages 18-64 who are physically or mentally disabled). Abuse can be physical, sexual, financial or psychological. Abuse also may consist of neglect by others, self-neglect, isolation, abandonment, and abduction.

More than 20 years ago, I founded the first Elder Abuse Unit at the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. At the Napa District Attorney’s Office we are very fortunate to have a forensic accountant on our staff who helps sift through financial information obtained by law enforcement agencies, and she traces losses victims suffer by evaluating bank statements, financial reports, real property records, credit card statements, testamentary documents, and cash withdrawals.

Betty: Please tell us what you find as the biggest trend in elder abuse in Napa.

Diane: Unfortunately that concerns theft and fraud by family and caregivers. Family and caregivers will write themselves a check, help themselves to the elder’s ATM account, or charge their thefts to the elder’s credit cards. Financial abuse by strangers is also increasing. Napa has many elderly people, and a fair number live alone. Napa also has a great deal of wealth, making it a “target-rich environment” for those who prey on the elderly.

Additionally, there has been an increase in what are known as “Grandma Scammer” cases: the elder gets a phone call from someone representing or pretending to be their grandchild who is requesting immediate cash for bail or a pending lawsuit. The classic red flags for fraud include a demand for immediate cash and a need for secrecy.

Some fraudsters are so sophisticated that they also provide the elder with an excuse to offer if they are questioned by bank personnel about their need for large amounts of cash. The crooks know that banks and financial advisors are mandated reporters who are required to report suspected elder abuse to Adult Protective Services (APS) or to law enforcement, so they arm the elder with a story to tell these mandated reporters to try to evade suspicion. A mandated reporter (medical personnel, law enforcement, persons working in financial institutions or others providing health or social services, to name a few), are required by law to report suspected abuse to APS or law enforcement.

Betty: Diane, what would you say are other trends?

Diane: Neglect and self-neglect are also physical elder-abuse trends. For instance, a caregiver who is not providing appropriate care to a bed-bound senior could cause ulcers, which, if not treated appropriately, could eventually lead to sepsis and death.

Elder abuse is not limited to one demographic. In fact, it spans all socio-economic, racial, and cultural boundaries. Elder abuse occurs in many families, is chronically underreported, and may be happening in your own family or to someone you know. Unfortunately, most elders do not have the resources, time, ability or opportunity to recover from a significant physical injury or financial loss. Even if the loss is solely financial, the victim’s quality of life may be severely affected. The elder’s life savings may have been completely drained and they may be forced from their homes and have to rely on public assistance. The damaging effects of significant loss to victims can result in extremely serious psychological and health consequences.

Betty: Thank you, Diane, for going into detail in covering elder abuse. So important for we seniors and elders to know about and understand. Please expand on what a senior who has been abused, either financially or physically and wants to report the abuse, what should he or she expect? What will be the procedure and what will he or she encounter?

Diane: Whether it’s suspected physical or financial abuse, the method of reporting is the same. There are two pathways to report suspected abuse, either by calling the police or your local sheriff, or by calling APS. Either option is effective because APS and law enforcement have an obligation to cross-report to each other so that each report receives the attention it deserves.

The APS Hotline number is: (888) 619-6913 for nights and weekends, and (707) 253-4398 for Mondays through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Elders and dependent adults may call to report suspected abuse, but anyone else may call and report as well. Calls should be made when there are suspicions of abuse so that an investigation can be conducted by professionals to determine whether the allegations have merit or not.

Callers’ names reporting suspicions of abuse are kept confidential and can even be completely anonymous, unless made by a mandated reporter.

Often, seniors are hesitant to report abuse, fearing they could lose their independence, suffer even more abuse or cause a rift in the family. The consequences of reporting are designed not only to stop the abuse, but also to support the elder and to maintain a safe and independent lifestyle. Seniors, don’t let yourselves continue to be victims!

Seniors are vulnerable to those they trust and to professional “cons” alike. There are many resources in Napa to turn to for help. Abuse should never be tolerated. The wrongdoers and crooks are those who should be ashamed and embarrassed, not the victims!

Betty: Thank you, Diane. This has been so enlightening for us seniors and elders. I find myself wanting more: More about information on making safer Senior Care Facilities, for instance, learning more about the caregiver ordinance, and what the different procedures are concerning Adult Protective Services and Child Protective Services. But, I realize that you do have a very important job to do. Maybe in a few weeks we can reconnect once again.

Diane: Just let me know when you’re ready, Betty.

Betty: Thank you, Diane.

Goodbye, everyone. Please share with your friends and family some of what we’ve learned from Napa County Deputy District Attorney Diane Knoles.

Until next week, drop us a line: bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.