Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Finding a way out of the blues
Senior Corner

Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Finding a way out of the blues

Welcome, friends, to your Corner.

I’ll be letting my hair down a little today, by sharing some personal news.

What I believe is that life is what we choose to make it by finding our passions and living life to the fullest.

I’ve always been very healthy, and I’m so grateful for that. Guess what! As happens with so many of us, our bodies rebel against us sometimes.

I am a huge fan of Essentrics, a wonderful exercise routine that helps keep us limber and strong. There are two classes being taught right now at the Napa Senior Center by Janelle. (Give Linda Buttons a call at our Senior Center.) Forgive the short commercial, but I’m a huge fan of Essentrics, as it’s keeping me feeling great at 93. Our teacher, Julie Webster is continuing to teach Essentrics by Zoom. Email me for more information.

While doing my Essentrics exercises at home one day, a few months ago, I managed to twist my knee. It was not very painful at first, and I managed to continue. I took physical therapy for a while, but still got more pain. Dr. Diana arranged for a cortisone shot, which helped for two weeks, and several treatments of gel injections, but the knee kept swelling more and more painfully. Recently, we made arrangements for surgery.

Along the way, I’ve had my “poor me” days, and in the process, I’m learning how easy it is to slip into that frame of mind.

I’m very lucky in having my very sweet and helpful family close by and wonderful, caring friends. I’m looking forward to trading in my present, arthritic, swollen knee for a new one.

In the meantime, what I’ve been thinking about is how we can turn things around when we find ourselves getting the blues.

For someone who prides herself on trying to always see the glass half-full, rather than half-empty, my system is being challenged. I find myself having rather nasty days, which is new to me. I know that the surgery will take place, and I’ll mend and all will be well, again, but I must confess, I’m having my moments — the feeling of dropping away and feeling the need for being by myself,

What I’m hoping is that by being frank about what has been developing with me and what I plan on doing about it can be of help to a few of my readers.

Number 1 would have to be: don’t become isolated. Stay in touch with family and friends, if only by email or phone call.

I’m returning to meditation, which gets you back in contact with yourself, as journaling does, where you write about whatever is on your mind, as if you are talking to your best friend, which, in reality, you are.

Get out of bed in the morning with some sort of plan. Maybe tidy up your garage. Try to get some good exercise, maybe walk for 15 to 20 minutes to begin with. Enjoy learning something new.

We all have so much to be thankful for. I have a new friend who sends me passages from the Bible — such a wonderful and kind thing to do and how up-lifting.

Let’s all welcome our new day, tomorrow, count our many blessings and make our day sunshiny and happy.

By sharing with you today, I’m feeling so much better. Thank you.

Life is what we decide to make it. Let’s always try to find the joy in it.

Betty Rhodes

Thank you for your most welcome emails bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net.

