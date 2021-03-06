Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Finding a way out of the blues

I’m very lucky in having my very sweet and helpful family close by and wonderful, caring friends. I’m looking forward to trading in my present, arthritic, swollen knee for a new one.

In the meantime, what I’ve been thinking about is how we can turn things around when we find ourselves getting the blues.

For someone who prides herself on trying to always see the glass half-full, rather than half-empty, my system is being challenged. I find myself having rather nasty days, which is new to me. I know that the surgery will take place, and I’ll mend and all will be well, again, but I must confess, I’m having my moments — the feeling of dropping away and feeling the need for being by myself,

What I’m hoping is that by being frank about what has been developing with me and what I plan on doing about it can be of help to a few of my readers.

Number 1 would have to be: don’t become isolated. Stay in touch with family and friends, if only by email or phone call.

I’m returning to meditation, which gets you back in contact with yourself, as journaling does, where you write about whatever is on your mind, as if you are talking to your best friend, which, in reality, you are.