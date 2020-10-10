Betty Rhodes Senior Corner: Finding our bliss daily

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our Corner.

Having gone through the past days of dark skies, it’s such a pleasure to, once again, have some blue skies.

I’d like to share with you a few quotations that I find helpful, especially during COVID-19:

— Author, Dr. Ross: “Age can be a time for exuberant well-being.” His lesson: “Keep moving, keep learning, keep reaching and keep on doing good.”

— Dr. Anne Somers, “Health, like life itself, is a precious gift to be celebrated, cherished and nurtured in accordance with the laws of nature.”

And one of my favorites by George Burns, “You can’t help getting older, but you don’t have to get old.”

Yes, you guessed it. Like many of you, I’m sure, when the sky is dismal looking, at some point, it hits home, and you find yourself having the blues’ Now, I love the blues, my favorite kind of music, but getting the blues, not so much.

I gave myself a good talking to and got back on track, by heading for the exercise room that my daughter, Judy, and son-in-law, Mark made for me out of my guest bedroom, by removing and storing the bed. Believe it or not, after about 30 or 40 minutes, my body and my mind were A-OK once again.