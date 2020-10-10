Betty Rhodes Senior Corner: Finding our bliss daily

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our Corner.
Having gone through the past days of dark skies, it’s such a pleasure to, once again, have some blue skies.
I’d like to share with you a few quotations that I find helpful, especially during COVID-19:
— Author, Dr. Ross: “Age can be a time for exuberant well-being.” His lesson: “Keep moving, keep learning, keep reaching and keep on doing good.”
— Dr. Anne Somers, “Health, like life itself, is a precious gift to be celebrated, cherished and nurtured in accordance with the laws of nature.”
And one of my favorites by George Burns, “You can’t help getting older, but you don’t have to get old.”
Yes, you guessed it. Like many of you, I’m sure, when the sky is dismal looking, at some point, it hits home, and you find yourself having the blues’ Now, I love the blues, my favorite kind of music, but getting the blues, not so much.
I gave myself a good talking to and got back on track, by heading for the exercise room that my daughter, Judy, and son-in-law, Mark made for me out of my guest bedroom, by removing and storing the bed. Believe it or not, after about 30 or 40 minutes, my body and my mind were A-OK once again.
I love researching ideas for my column that, hopefully, help make our lives more enjoyable and healthier for us. Recently, I read about a landmark study by Harvard psychologist Ellen Langer, Ph.D., showing that the irreversible signs of aging, including deterioration in hearing, vision, manual dexterity, muscle strength and memory, could be reversed through psychological shifts in awareness and increases in physical and mental activity.
Number One, on all of our lists, should be physical activity, moving around daily. This is a must for keeping our bodies youthful and agile. If you read my column, periodically, you know that my favorite way of exercising is Essentrics with Julie Webster. Julie taught in Napa, until fairly recently when she moved to Colorado. Thank goodness, Julie has continued teaching us via Zoom. Visit Julie for more information at Julie@Julie-webster.com
Locally, as I mentioned last week, Janelle Mason is also an excellent teacher of Essentrics and teaches through Napa Senior Center. Janelle teaches “Essentrics with Janelle” on Tuesday and Friday at 6 p.m., and “Aging Backwards” on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. The Napa Senior Center is at 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Janelle is an excellent teacher, as well. I’ve enjoyed several sessions with her.
Let’s check out a few of the special events going on this month at the Napa Senior Center.
—
- Oct. 16: Pumpkin Succulent Craft at 5:30 p.m.
—
- Oct. 17: Ranger & Docent Led Guided History walk at 10 a.m.
—
- Oct. 18: Ranger-led Star Gazing at 7 p.m.
—
- Oct. 23: Park Ranger Owl Prowl Walk at 6:30 p.m.
—
- Oct. 31 Drive-Through Trick or Treat at 1 p.m.
To register for Essentrics or any of these classes, visit www.cityofnapa.org/parksandrec or call 707-257 9529.
Speaking of getting in some good walking, how about checking out the above walks? Oct 17’s event, Oct 18 (maybe not much walking, but fun) or Oct. 23.
One last thought: let’s Find our bliss daily. Sometimes it’s up to us to create happiness instead of waiting for happiness to find us. Let’s take the time to discover bliss in everyday moments.
I enjoyed our visit, as always.
Watch now: Here’s how to start meditating in your home
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!