Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Fun things to do in March

She will also be presenting “Essentrics with Janelle,” on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 7 p.m.

With Essentrics you keep your entire body healthy. Whether you want to use this as your sole exercise program or to enhance one you are already doing, Essentrics will provide you with so many benefits. You will gain greater strength through elongated movements, rebalance your muscles for better posture, gain balance through engaging your core during the entire class. You feel amazing after every class, get stronger and reduce your potential risk of injury for all the activities you love doing.

I’ve greatly enjoyed taking Essentrics classes from Janelle in the past, and she is amazing.

How about taking a Yoga class? “Yoga for Mindful Aging” is held in the Napa Senior Center Bocce Courts, taught by Cliff Zyskowski. Classes are held on Tuesdays and Fridays. On Tuesday, March 2 through March 30, the cost is $50. On Friday, March 5 to March 26, it’s $40. The time for both days is 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.