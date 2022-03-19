Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Gardening With the Masters

Good morning, dear friends.

What fun it is to see the valley, so beautiful in its new colors, new growth and blossoms appearing on the trees, so fresh and beautiful, wherever we look.

It’s hard to pull ourselves away from our gardens, enjoying the new growth, trying to decide what stays and what goes and do we want to make a big change.

We are very lucky. We’ll, soon, be able to get some wonderful help from a new source. Starting on Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., we’ll be able to make better decisions by working with professional gardeners. The monthly event will go from March 19 to December.

In complement to OLE Health’s nutrition services and in service to its efforts to address health disparities in the community, OLE Health has partnered with the UC Master Gardeners of Napa County to present Garden with the Masters, a monthly program to lead educational efforts around OLE Health’s Garden at its South Napa Campus.

This is a wonderful break for us, as we, the community, are invited to Gardening with the Masters on the third Saturday of each month at the garden at 300 Hartle Court in Napa.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, community members interested in participating are required to register prior to each monthly educational event. Availability will be limited, so please make sure to register. Children 5 and older are encouraged to come with their accompanied parent or legal guardian.

Topics will vary each month but will include seasonal topics on:

-- Planting vegetable seeds and transplanting seedlings

-- Harvesting previously planted produce

-- Crop rotation

-- Fruit tree care and pest management

-- Maintaining healthy soil and proper irrigation

Register to attend Gardening With the Masters through the Ole Health link www.olehealth.org/our-services/community-outreach-resources. I hope to see you next month at Ole Health South Campus, 300 Hartle Court. What fun it will be to learn the correct ways of tending our gardens. In the meantime, see you next week. I’m always pleased to receive your comments and suggestions at Bettyrrhodes94@gmail.com.