Good morning, good friends.
I’ve missed being with you the past couple of weeks. My family and friends have been helping me celebrate my 91st birthday. Please don’t be worried about getting a little older. And don’t worry about the numbers -- they are just that, numbers. I’m as happy as I’ve ever been in my life, and, guess what? It’s all up to us and how we choose to grow older. If we keep moving, eating healthy foods and surround ourselves with people we love to be with, we’ll all do okay, I promise.
We have some news this morning about a dear friend. You know how highly I regard Collabria Care and the many services for seniors that are available. Recently, it was announced that Linda Gibson, president and CEO is retiring Jan. 31. “She has served in this role for nine years and has been instrumental in ensuring the growth and sustainability of Collabria Care," a news release said.
The chairperson of the Collabria Care board of directors said, “Linda has been a visionary leader and instrumental in Collabria Care’s growth from a small agency to one of the largest and most respected agencies in Napa County."
The Collabria Care board of directors has appointed our friend, Director of Operations Celine Regalia as interim executive director. I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Celine for close to 20 years, and, in my view, the board could not make a wiser choice. I feel sure that Linda Gibson would be pleased with the decision.
(I’ve borrowed some of the above information from the Register’s Biz Buzz, dated Dec. 14.)
I would also like to wish Linda Gibson a very enjoyable retirement and congratulations on the amazing growth and the energy you have put into Collabria Care in your nine years as President.
Turning to a brand new subject, I want to share with you some exciting news. Fairly recently, someone many of us know for her work as a dedicated "fighter" for the needy senior, Yvonne Baginski, has a new volunteer job. She is a new member of the California Senior Legislation and CAHNR (California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform).
Please fill us in, Yvonne.
“Last month, I attended the California Senior legislature session that determines the key bills they’d like to support and promote through the 2019-2020 session," Yvonne said. "How the process works is basically whittling down 33 submitted proposals to the 10 that will be ultimately presented to legislators for sponsorship. It was a three-day event, and I was able to come away with knowing that there is so much more work to be done in making out community a great place to age!”
Yvonne continues to enlighten us on the way California Senior Legislation works.
“This legislature is a volunteer effort, supported by a check off box on the California tax return. The money raised from the tax returns goes towards lodging and transportation of the representative’s arriving from all over the state."
Yvonne has shared the 10 proposals that were decided upon and are now looking for sponsorship:
1. AP-18: Labeling of Prescription drugs. This would require that the purpose the medication is prescribed is on the label, unless the patient requests it be omitted.
2. AP-2 Transportation: Seniors & Disabled Individuals’ Access to Transportation for Medical Services. This would allow rural, desert and mountain counties to apply for grant funding to provide energy renewable vehicles (electric) to drive people to nonemergency medical services.
3. SP-10 Financial Elder Abuse: Mandated Reporting. This would include wire or money transfer companies in the statewide mandate to report suspected financial abuse of elder or dependent adults.
4. SP-7 Veteran’s Housing: Affordable Rental Housing. This would require a rental assistance program be established for Veteran’s and all affordable housing for veteran’s, in existence, be published in a resource guide.
5. AP-7 Fall Safe Housing. This would require all new housing built in California include fall prevention structural features.
6. AP-8 Affordable Housing for the Elderly. This would establish that housing that is home-shared (with elderly and low-income) helps local authorities meet affordable housing goals.
7. SP-4 Dental Insurance. This asks for a study on whether requiring Medi-Cal and private dental insurance to expand coverage at low cost to seniors will result in fewer emergency room visits and inpatient stays.
8. AP-17 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations. This requires any electric vehicle charging station to include one van accessible station.
9. AP-15 Homelessness: Seniors and Persons with Disabilities.
10. AP-3 Travel Safety. This would require all hotels, motels, inns and bed and breakfasts install grab bars in all tub and shower areas.
The next step for all these bills is to find a state senator or assemblymember willing to sponsor and, then hope for the best.
“Next year, I hope to start working on proposing legislation that is relevant to our community, and look forward to public opinion and comment,” Yvonne said.
Thank you for sharing, Yvonne, and much good luck to you in this new adventure.
Folks, Yvonne is opening the door for us, giving us the opportunity to voice our opinions and offer our suggestions to her, as our Napa County representative with the California senior legislation. Contact Yvonne at: ynonnebaginski@gmail.com or 707-226-7127
In closing, may I wish you all a very warm and Merry Christmas.
Believe in the goodness of loving kindness, and spread the joy of happiness.
I’ve enjoyed visiting with you, and look forward to our next time together.