Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Good news from the LGBTQ Connection

Good morning, readers.
Today we have great news for LGBTQ seniors. From my friend, who sent this good news, we learn that there will be a new program for seniors. Because these meetings are ‘virtual’ a lot of formerly closed gay folks may feel it’s easier to attend.
In my lifetime, I’ve been aware of how often gay seniors were the victims of much hostility and crimes, even life-threatening. So, these opportunities are a wonderful way for them to emerge as part of the community.
Following is from Fernando Espinoza’s invitation, representing LGBTQ Connection, for Napa and Sonoma.
LGBTQ Best Practices is a two-part, four-hour virtual training for all who want to better reach and serve LGBTQ people. Sign up with fernando@lgbtqconnection.org.
Part one will take place on March 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. Part two takes place on March 18 from 9 to 11 a.m. Zoom links for both parts will be shared with all attendees. The trainers are bilingual and can answer questions in English or Spanish, but this training will be held in English.
Fernando has more good news:
Belinda Ruiz, victim advocate of the Napa County District Attorney’s Office, will be at LGBTQ Connection every fourth Monday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m., answering drop-in questions and providing support such as information about what to expect after you’ve called the police, the criminal justice system, case status on charged cases, how to file a civil restraining order, accompaniment to criminal justice proceedings and other information and referrals.
District Attorney Allison Haley, explained, “Historically DA’s offices silently went about our business and served those victims who came to us and asked for help. It’s clear this method has inhibited access to our most vulnerable communities. This is the first of our efforts to bring services out into the community and to meet those in need in spaces that are comfortable and safe to them. This is particularly important in providing compassionate and sensitive service to our LGBTQ community.”
LGBTQ Connection’s Napa center is located inside the VOICES building at 780 Lincoln Ave, Napa. Appointments are not required but because of the changing nature of the current COVID situation, it is recommended that those interested in connecting with Ruiz call ahead to 707-648-9440 or email ian@lgbtqconnection.org.
Wonderful news. This new partnership between LGBTQ Connection and the Napa County District Attorney’s Office has been taking shape since Napa County’s Board of Supervisors partnered with LGBTQ Connection to convene an LGBTQ community input meeting in October of 2018. Crime and Safety was one of the identified issues of importance to the large group of attendees, and the lively conversation and feedback was facilitated by Haley.
Congratulations to District Attorney Allison Haley and to our Napa County Board of Supervisors. Job very well done.
Let’s take the time, to count our blessings, and living in our beautiful Napa County where all are treated fairly is certainly a very large blessing.
Let’s all enjoy the week ahead, and I’ll look forward to being with you again next Sunday.
I’m here for you at bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net.
