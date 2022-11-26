Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner, Grandma Scammers in Napa County

Good morning and welcome to our Corner.

We’re going to be talking some more about Grandma Scammer cases, of which we have an alarming number of in Napa County.

I’d like to share with you a court case involving an 84-year-old victim and his 81-year-old wife, which Deputy District Attorney Diane Knoles was kind enough to share with me. Actually, I believe that this was Diane’s case.

The two elder victims became embroiled in a scam when several callers falsely claimed that the victims’ 20-year-old grandson had been involved in a motor vehicle accident, was in jail and urgently needed $9,500 for bail.

That evening, thinking that he was helping his grandson, the victim handed over $9,500 to the defendant, who left with the cash after counting it out while seated at the victims’ dining room table.

When he received another call the next day requesting an additional $30,000 because the fictional victim involved in the phony accident had supposedly been pregnant and miscarried, the victim got suspicious and called the sheriff.

Multiple Napa County Sheriff’s deputies immediately became involved and set up a sting operation, which was successful. Items recovered from the suspect’s car included cash of more than $46,000, a deposit slip of $9,000, a black full-face ski mask and letters from another elderly victim of an almost identical fraud.

Dear friends, please, do not hesitate to call if you are suspicious of past or present abuse, or you suspect your neighbor is being abused — call law enforcement or Adult Protective Services (APS)—24-hour hotline is (888) 619-6913.

Leave it to the professionals to investigate. If you are in doubt about whether something should be reported or not, report.

I know that you will all do the right thing should you have the opportunity.

Let’s stay in touch: bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.