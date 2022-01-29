Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Great resources for seniors

Good morning, dear friends. Welcome to our corner.

I wanted to share with you some wonderful information I believe you will like. Possibly you’ve missed the services that Molly’s Angles provides. The services are all especially presented for seniors and elders.

Most of you are familiar with their transportation services. They provide free transportation to and from medical appointments for seniors. By offering free transportation, they support seniors living longer in their own homes.

You must be ambulatory and able to get in and out of vehicles unassisted. Walkers and canes are okay.

One-week notice is required. No on-demand or same-day requests are possible. The rides must be during business hours, Monday through Friday. These rides are not guaranteed, but if no driver is found, Molly’s Angels will give you enough notice to make other arrangements.

They also offer Hello, Molly! Care Calls. Molly’s Angels volunteers make weekly check-in calls to seniors living alone in Napa County offering a safety check and friendly conversation to help alleviate loneliness and depression. These check-in phone calls help seniors to stay safe and independent and ensure they are not alone.

Emergency Grocery Delivery: Molly’s Angels has a network of volunteers who deliver necessary food and supplies and prescription pickups. Molly’s Angels is able to order needed groceries online and coordinate with volunteers to pick up the items for delivery to the senior.

Molly's Angels office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call them at 707-224-8971 or 707-224-8885.

Molly’s Angels also graciously provided the following information for day programs and senior centers:

• American Canyon Senior Center provides seniors in the community with social, educational, and recreational activities. 707-647-5350

• City of Napa Senior Activity Center is run by the Parks and Recreation Department. They host a variety of activities for adults 50 and over. The programs include social and educational activities, trips and tours, and special events. 707-255-1800

• Rianda House Senior Activity Center is a thriving hub of resources for upvalley seniors. They offer a diverse schedule of weekly social, educational, recreational, wellness, support, and enrichment activities. Classes are offered in St. Helena and Calistoga. 707-963-8555

I like sharing activities with you, as I know how important it is, as we get older, to find fun things to do with our time and to not become bored.

Looking forward to next week’s visit. Bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.