Good morning and welcome to our Corner.
It’s a bit of a puzzle that we lose many of our dear ones at this time of the year.
In our family, we have lost my son-in-law’s sister, my grandson-in-law’s father and I have lost a dear friend.
I feel, strongly, that they are all in a better place, or, certainly as good as the best times on this earth. At least, that is my prayer.
So many of us have written our remembrances about Doug Ernst, and what an important role he played in their lives. I would like to follow suit.
I gathered up my courage, several years ago, when Doug was editor of both the Weekly Calistogan and the St. Helena Star, and approached him with the question of whether or not he’d ever considered running a column on items of interest for seniors. He very graciously responded that he would certainly give it some thought, and he did!
The next thing I knew, I got a call from the Weekly Calistogan folks asking for a sample of what I had in mind. Thank goodness he liked it and I happily wrote a column called “Life with Joy,” at the time I had a very sweet pet called Joy. I enjoyed writing for the Weekly Calistogan for several years, and then began writing for our Napa Valley Register.
Doug took a chance on me, and through the years he was kind enough to advise me and he became one of my dearest friends. As all who knew him would, I’m sure, agree that he was a very kind and caring individual. I’ll be forever grateful for having the opportunity to have known him.
What I learned from losing our loved ones is this: Cherish them while you have them. Let them know how important their friendship means to you. Learn to forgive and accept the fact that none of us are perfect. So love harder, forgive much, and cherish your friends and your family.
There is no greater joy in life than the warmth of true friendship and the love of your family. If you have that, you have it all.
I have so enjoyed writing our Senior Corner, and our weekly visits. I’ve missed a few weeks this month, due to the excitement of my lovely friends helping me celebrate my 91st birthday, and my sweet family doing the same.
This has been a very special Christmas for our family, as this is the first Christmas in a very long time that all four of my children, and their spouses, could all be together, all nine of us. Then, adding the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, we were 22. Life just doesn’t get any better than this, for which I am so very grateful.
Let’s promise ourselves that we will all try to hang onto the feeling of Christmas and the holidays for our brand new year of 2019. Hopefully, it will get to be a habit.
I love hearing from you at: bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net