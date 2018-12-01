How great to go from being thankful during Thanksgiving to the great joy of Christmas and Hanukkah.
Under the heading of things that I am very thankful for is the fact that we seniors have many wonderful services available to us here in Napa Valley. One that I’m especially thankful for is Collabria Care. Let’s talk about a couple of their services and programs this morning. As we become older, we can begin to have issues of forgetfulness. In time the forgetfulness can become more serious and require assistance. Often a wife or husband takes on the task of caregiving. Collabria Care offers free family consultation programs, with one of their senior social workers. I understand that there were over 300 consultations last year. It’s recommended that the couple come in during the earlier stages of serious forgetfulness, avoiding a crisis situation later. If you should find yourself in this situation, call 707-258-9087.
Another exciting program by Collabria Care is the UpValley Village. A short version of what UpValley Village is: The Village is a nonprofit membership organization providing easy access to in-home services for older adults so they can remain safely in their own home and active in their community.
Myrna David, Program Manager of the Village was very helpful in sending the following information on this exciting new Village for seniors.
“The UpValley Village is a one-stop resource providing community connections for older adults in the towns from Yountville to Calistoga. Its mission is to enable residents to stay safely in their home and communities as long as possible. Members will enjoy a vibrant life through volunteering, accessing trusted programs and vetted services.”
This is a wonderful idea for older seniors who wish to remain independent, but need occasional help, such as someone to drive them to appointments, handyman services, help with gardening, meal preparation, assistance with technology, including computers, email and audio/visual devices. Also, social visits, activities and cultural and educational programs.
Myrna told us about member Ester, who no longer drives, asking how she was going to get to her doctor’s office for a check-up. “As a new member of our UpValley Village, she called and asked if we could help. I quickly put the word out the the Village Volunteer Team. Bob immediately responded that he’d be happy to help. The next morning, Bob picked Ester up at her home in St. Helena and drove her to Kaiser in Napa. During her check-up, her doctor became concerned about her health and ordered a series of tests that needed to be done right away but had to be done in Vallejo.
“Returning to the waiting room, she told Bob, he didn’t hesitate. He offered to drive her to Vallejo immediately. What started as a 3 hour commitment turned into a 9 hour day of driving and patiently waiting.”
I love the idea of this program, don’t you? Independence is so important at whatever age.
Thank you, Myrna David, for your very helpful information. Friends, the Village is always looking for volunteers, so please give that some thought, too. If you have any questions about the Village, or you would like to volunteer, please give Myrna a call at 707-224-5042, or email her at: MDavid@CollabriaCare.Org.
As we gather today, I’d like to tell you about a program that’s coming up later this month, but I strongly urge you to make your reservations early, as it’s a very special program, given by Dr. James Keolker, master meditation teacher. The program is entitled: A Winter Solstice Meditation with Antique “Singing Bowls” Concert. Date and location: December 21, 2018, 9:30 to 10:30 at Rianda House, 1475 Main Street, St. Helena, reservations, 707-963-8555, ext. 101. This is a free class, but donations are appreciated. Remember to get those reservations in early. I think I got the last chair at Dr. Keolker’s last class.
Next, I’d like to wish a late Happy Birthday to our friend, Ian Stanley Posadas, Program Director LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender older adult). I hope your Birthday was a happy one, Ian, and thank you for the information you sent, reminding everyone of the next Napa LGBT Seniors Discussion Group meeting Tuesday, December 4, from 10:15 to noon at Queen of the Valley Community Outreach, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102. There is plenty of parking, plus nearby bus service. Ian stresses that “there are no strict age qualifications, so for those that consider themselves a lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender older adult, please come!”
Ian continues: “In addition to lively conversation, coffee and seasonal refreshments, December (as has become our tradition) will be a special holiday celebration including a White Elephant gift exchange. For those who wish to participate in the White Elephant exchange, bring a wrapped gift valued at less than $10 to contribute to the activity. It’s a perfect meeting to bring a friend or new visitor. Participation in the gift exchange is not required in order to attend, but it is a lot of fun.” Ian asks that if you have any questions, to please call him at 707-251-9432. Thanks, Ian, for your latest news on LGBT Seniors Discussion Group Meeting.
Well, my good friends, that wraps it up for this week... Be kind and loving, and make your life full of joy and happiness. Always remember that you are in the driver’s seat.
I look forward to chatting with you again next week.