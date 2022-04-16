Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Help for the hungry in Napa County

Greetings, dear readers, welcome.

Isn’t it fun when you can trade favors with someone? Helping one another is so stimulating

I’m thrilled to be a relatively new member of Molly’s Angels board of directors. One of the highlights is meeting and getting to know the other members, who have been on the board, for the most part, for more than two or three years. I not only have much to learn, but am very pleased to be serving with these folks.

It was fun to learn that one of the members, Justin Gomez, is a friend of one of my grandsons, Brian Dodd, each involved with Leadership Napa Valley.

I’m enjoying getting to know Justin. Brian had said that I would. The favors that Justin and yours truly are trading are in regard to the fact that I was eager to write about him and his LNV practicum group’s important theme: food insecurity issues in our valley.

When he asked me if I would be interested, I was delighted.

Justin later invited me to join him and another member of the practicum group, Marlen De La Cruz, for coffee and an enjoyable discussion of their theme.

Justin, would you please share with us how you and the group happened to select this theme of food insecurity?

Justin: “Thank you Betty. Our group met several times early in the Leadership Napa Valley Class 34 program. Each meeting we would discuss issues in the community that were important to us, and we kept coming back to the theme of food insecurity.

"Marlen, working at La Morenita Market, brought a new perspective to the group and an awareness of the food that is currently in our community. We spent a lot of time researching the issue.

“Food insecurity (as defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture) is ‘a lack of consistent access to enough food, including reduced access to quality, variety and nutritionally adequate food for an active, healthy life.’ Having sustained access to enough food is tied to positive social, physical, and mental health outcomes.

“In a town that is so often associated with abundance, the fact that more than 30 percent of local adults ages 65 and over are considered food insecure (according to Live Healthy Napa Valley) shocks and saddens me. Many of these same individuals are more likely to live alone, have high blood pressure, congestive heart failure, asthma, gum disease and depression. Food insecure seniors also report being in poor physical or mental health (Feeding American Study on Health Consequences of Senior Hunger).

“Just in Napa County, 19 percent of children are food insecure, with six percent of seniors in Napa living below federal poverty levels (according to Feeding It Forward). Your elderly neighbor may be facing the difficult choice of being forced to pay rent, fill a pharmacy prescription or buy food. Poverty and/or the inability to shop or cook is a contributing factor as well as lack of transportation.

“There is help available. But if California produces nearly half of the nation’s fruits and vegetables, why do one in seven residents currently struggle with food insecurity? It’s not because there’s a shortage of food. Studies show that America produces twice as much food as we need in order to feed everyone in our country. So what’s the problem?

“Napa Valley’s Feeding it Forward reported that in 2019, an astonishing 35 percent of all food in the U.S. went unsold or uneaten. That is equal to billions of dollars of wasted food, in addition to water, landfill space and energy. The good news is there is a local food rescue movement that is working to ‘rescue’ good donated food across the valley and quickly channel it to folks who are in need.

“The way it works (following all designated guidelines and protocol) - large events, restaurants and hotels (donors) often have large quantities of prepared food that will be thrown out each day, despite being perfectly good to eat. Volunteers register to pick-up the food and transport it to a designated food recipient (non-profit, church, school, etc.). One of the area non-profits that is actively involved in food rescue is Feeding it Forward. For more information on how you can sign up to donate, volunteer or receive food, visit fifnv.org.

Thank you, Justin. Wonderful information, that there is food available and people to contact for help.

We’re a little long this week, but felt you would enjoy the information.

Stay well and happy and we’ll see you next week.

Contact us if you have any questions and we will try to answer them.

Email Betty at bettyrrhodes94@gmail.com.