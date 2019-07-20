Hi, everyone.
Last week’s time together was fun. I hope we are all getting some good exercise and feeling great!
Let’s talk, today, about another one of the most powerful things we can do for our health.
We all know who Dan Buettner is, founder of Blue Zones, who always gives us ways to improve our life, health, and happiness. Today, it’s all about volunteering in our community and meeting like-minded people along the way.
It turns out that helping others benefits our health, just as it benefits those we serve through volunteering. By giving of ourselves, we not only improve our health and happiness, we meet others doing the same thing, which creates a new circle of social networks which improves our lives and the community as a whole. Volunteering not only improves health, it lowers stress, and boosts self-confidence. Participating as a volunteer with others in a group cause boosts self-confidence and decreases the risk of depression, especially in the elderly population.
Sounds like a win-win situation, doesn’t it? It’s always exciting visiting with someone who is busy doing things to help people. I hold all volunteers in high regard, as most people do. I strongly recommend it. You won’t know about it unless you take that step and do it. In my view, the good feelings you get from helping others is very important to your overall health.
You’ve already met the following friends who helped with the story we did, recently, on the Napa City-County Library, Anita Lees, president of Friends of the Napa City-County Library and Sandy Fagan, board member. Two cases in point of the way volunteering enlarges your life and makes you fun to be with, as these two friends certainly are.
Of course, Anita Lees is the angel who in her very patient way, even drawing pictures, talked me through the maze of how to use my iPhone to send and receive text messages.
She told me that she loves helping seniors as she did with me in any number of ways, just give her a call at 707-477-3922, or, email her at: katydid94558@hotmail.com. Anita also owns a bookkeeping service, AKL Finance & Admin Services.
One of my points in mentioning these two friends is that they each do quite a bit of volunteer work and have many good friends, and are fun to be with. All of which makes for happy lives.
Have you had a chance to swing by the remodeled Senior Center to take a look? It’s truly quite amazing looking. As you know, it reopened on Monday, July 15th.There is a Summer BBQ Social planned for Friday, Aug. 2, 4 to 7 p.m. Their annual classic summer barbecue will be held on the Senior Center East Patio. Sign up early so you don’t miss out! Register online cityofnapa.org/parksandrec or in person at the Senior Center by noon on July 26. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. The cost is $5 for members and $7.50 for non-members.
I’d like to share an early announcement of the ninth annual Centenarians Celebration on Sept. 24, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at the Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Please contact Jesus Tijero at 707-253-6170 or Jesus.Tijero@countyofnapa.org if you know someone who is or will be a centenarian by Dec. 31, 2019. Also, contact Jesus if you need any information or to RSVP. Join the Napa County Board of Supervisors, Napa County Commission on Aging, and other community leaders to celebrate citizens who have reached the age of 100 or more! Co-sponsors are the City of Napa, Napa Valley Vintners, Napa County Commission on Aging and Napa County Comprehensive Services for Older Adults.
In closing, we are happy to see by an article in our favorite newspaper, the Napa Valley Register. “The Napa Valley Transportation Agency Board of Directors planned to honor the late JoAnn Busenbark Wednesday for her lifelong commitment to public service, including the agency.
The room where the directors meet is to be named the JoAnn Busenbark Board Room Busenbark, who died on May 20, was appointed by the Napa City Council to serve as a member of the Board of Directors from 1998 – 2003, serving as the first Chair of NVTA (NCTPA at the time) from 1998 – 1999.
She also served as a member of the NVTA Paratransit Coordinating Council from 2004 – 2019, and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission’s Policy Advisory Council representing the interests of seniors and persons with disabilities from April 2010 – October 2015.”
Another well deserved honor for JoAnn Busenbark, friend to so many.
Goodbye for now. Live healthy and help others. A very good way to live our lives.