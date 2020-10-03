Betty Rhodes Senior Corner: How exercise can help your memory

Good morning, dear readers.
As I join you this morning, my son, Greg, and daughter-in-law, Denise have been evacuated from their home at Oakmont Retirement Community in Santa Rosa. They are staying with my son’s daughter, Kari and her family.
Sunday night or early Monday morning, two homes and a triplex at Oakmont, were destroyed by fire but, thankfully, the firefighters were able to save the rest of the homes. Even though the community was surrounded on three sides by fire.
What heroes our firefighter are. Ironically, my daughter, Susan and her husband, Rex had just purchased their retirement home in Oakmont for when Rex retires next year from serving as president of Western Oregon University.
Of course, our family is just a small percentage of the many people who may lose or have lost their homes. Our prayers go out to all.
Let’s see if we can move on to a happier subject, shall we?
As you know, I’m a huge fan of keeping our bodies active and having a regular exercise routine. I’ve been reading some most welcome news about studies that are being done, proving that vigorous exercise does great things for our minds, as well as our bodies.
We’ve talked about this before. Getting our hearts to beat faster seems to do amazing things for our moods, helps with our memories. Love the idea of memory helpers. My new hobby seems to be forgetting names, so this is good news, indeed.
In Sunday’s Register there was an article about this very thing, titled: “Study: Exercise Could Improve Memory.”
A study at the University of Texas — Southwestern mapped brain changes after a year of aerobic workouts and uncovered a potentially critical process: Exercise boosts blood flow into two key regions of the brain associated with memory.
The study showed “this blood flow can help even older people with memory issues improve cognition.”
In the study, researchers followed 30 participants who were 60 and older and had memory problems. After a year of aerobic exercise, the group showed a 47% improvement in some memory scores.
Brain imaging of the exercise group, taken while at rest at the beginning and end of the study, showed increased blood flow into the anterior cingulate cortex and the hippocampus, neural regions that play important roles in memory function.
“We’ve shown that even when your memory starts to fade, you can still do something about it by adding aerobic exercise to your lifestyle,”’ said Binu Thomas, a UT Southwestern senior research scientist in neuroimaging. “Cerebral blood flow is a part of the puzzle, and we need to continue piecing it together,”
Thomas says, “But we’ve seen enough data to know that starting a fitness program can have lifelong benefits for our brains as well as our hearts.”
Exciting news for us older seniors. Sounds like a good plan, using vigorous exercise to keep our minds sharp and our hearts healthy.
As it happens, I recently received a notice from Linda Button, recreation coordinator at Napa Activity Center, with a new schedule of activities for October. I was excited to see two exercise classes given by Janelle: Essentrics with Janelle given on Tuesdays and Fridays at 6 p.m., as well as Aging Backwards on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
I’ve enjoyed taking Essentrics classes from Janelle in the past. She is an excellent instructor taking the time to make sure everyone is doing the exercise in order to get the most benefit.
I believe Janelle’s classes are held on the patio at the end of the building to the left, facing the front door. And of course, she uses the 6-feet spacing. To register for class, visit www.cityofnapa.org/parksandrec or call 707 257 9529
Let’s check out some of the other classes being offered:
— Drawing & Painting Workshop on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m.
— Literary Seniors Monday at 1:30 p.m.
— Four Pillars of a Successful Retirement on Mondays at 6 p.m.
— Online: Gentle Yoga on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m.
— Intermediate Guitar Lessons on Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m.
— Online: Napa Valley’s Historical Legends and Lore, Tuesdays at 7 p.m.
— Online: Ukulele Jam on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.
— Family Bocce on Thursday at 4 to 6 and on Saturday at 9 to 11 a.m.
— Online Beginning Guitar Lessons on Saturdays at 1 p.m.
Also, Napa Activity Center is offering special events for October:
On Oct. 6, there will be a Taco Tuesday – Drive Through Event at 11:30 a.m. On October 11, the event is Birding for Beginners at 10: a.m. We’ll continue with more fun events at Napa Senior Center, next week.
Remember to register for all classes.
I’d also like to share with you a few programs being offered by Collabria Care’s Fall 2020 online programs:
— Dementia Education for Caregivers, Webinar Series: Wednesday, Oct. 7: “Learning to Speak Alzheimer’s,” the third and final class on dementia education for caregivers. To register, visit collabriacare.org/dec-fall-2020 or call 707-258-9080
— Learning to Live with Loss, grief recovery online workshop, every Monday for eight weeks, beginning Oct. 26, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
That wraps it up for us this week. I don’t know about you folks, but I’m feeling better already. It’s been great fun, as always. Keep in mind the wonderful benefits of great exercise. Enjoyed having your great company, and I’ll look forward to seeing you in a week.
Email me at bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!