Betty Rhodes Senior Corner: How exercise can help your memory

Good morning, dear readers.

As I join you this morning, my son, Greg, and daughter-in-law, Denise have been evacuated from their home at Oakmont Retirement Community in Santa Rosa. They are staying with my son’s daughter, Kari and her family.

Sunday night or early Monday morning, two homes and a triplex at Oakmont, were destroyed by fire but, thankfully, the firefighters were able to save the rest of the homes. Even though the community was surrounded on three sides by fire.

What heroes our firefighter are. Ironically, my daughter, Susan and her husband, Rex had just purchased their retirement home in Oakmont for when Rex retires next year from serving as president of Western Oregon University.

Of course, our family is just a small percentage of the many people who may lose or have lost their homes. Our prayers go out to all.

Let’s see if we can move on to a happier subject, shall we?

As you know, I’m a huge fan of keeping our bodies active and having a regular exercise routine. I’ve been reading some most welcome news about studies that are being done, proving that vigorous exercise does great things for our minds, as well as our bodies.