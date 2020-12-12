Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: How respect can help heal a nation

Good morning, dear friends.

It’s such a beautiful day, let’s think beautiful thoughts. I think about my wonderful family and friends and how open and generous and loving they are, and what a delight it is to be in their company.

By contrast, I’m remembering an article in last month’s Napa Valley Register titled “Instilling Respect for Others.” It was written by Judi Light Hopson, executive director of the stress management website USA Wellness Café at www.usawellnesscafe/com, Emma Hopson, author and nurse educator, and Ted Hagen, a family psychologist.

What a wonderful world this would be if we were all taught, as children, to be respectful, to be kind, gracious, and use good manners.

Quoting from the article: “Adults who are respectful will have a smoother ride in life. They can more easily open career doors, sustain good relationships and manage groups of people. That’s why it pays to teach respectful behaviors to children and young adults in your life. This includes nieces and nephews, grandchildren, students or younger employees. Giving and getting respect is the best way to keep society in harmony. Why? We don’t waste time arguing and rocking each other’s boats.”