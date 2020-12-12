Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: How respect can help heal a nation

Good morning, dear friends.
It’s such a beautiful day, let’s think beautiful thoughts. I think about my wonderful family and friends and how open and generous and loving they are, and what a delight it is to be in their company.
By contrast, I’m remembering an article in last month’s Napa Valley Register titled “Instilling Respect for Others.” It was written by Judi Light Hopson, executive director of the stress management website USA Wellness Café at www.usawellnesscafe/com, Emma Hopson, author and nurse educator, and Ted Hagen, a family psychologist.
What a wonderful world this would be if we were all taught, as children, to be respectful, to be kind, gracious, and use good manners.
Quoting from the article: “Adults who are respectful will have a smoother ride in life. They can more easily open career doors, sustain good relationships and manage groups of people. That’s why it pays to teach respectful behaviors to children and young adults in your life. This includes nieces and nephews, grandchildren, students or younger employees. Giving and getting respect is the best way to keep society in harmony. Why? We don’t waste time arguing and rocking each other’s boats.”
Sadly, I believe we are noticing many more children and teenagers, as well as young adults with a sad lack of basic good manners. Maybe it’s up to us, in certain circumstances, to help, when necessary, in a non-intrusive way.
The article shared these ideas for showing your kids how to give respect:
- Teach them to respect themselves. “Show them how to eat healthy, get enough rest, take care of their clothes and help with family chores. Show them they are valuable.”
- Teach them basic manners. “Plenty of kids grow up with zero manners.”
- Point out the good qualities of other people. “Help your child focus on positive aspects of people from other cultures, other neighborhoods and other socio-economic backgrounds.”
- Teach them that everyone does not think alike and people perceive situations differe
ntly. It advises teaching your chil
- dren learn what their friends are thinking and asking questions to try to see others’ viewpoints.
- If possible, allow your child to have a pet. “Caring for an animal is a good way to help your child understand the feelings and needs of another creature.”
The article concludes, “Respecting other people will help heal our nation. Having empathy for the problems of others means we’ll experience less friction. We’ll take pride in being part of the solutions, instead of being part of the problems.”
Being kind, patient, respectful, understanding can work miracles. Let’s hope that we will see this kind of verbiage in our future and that we can be part of the solution and not part of the problem.
Getting back to my family and the friends in my life, I’m happy to say that they all have exceptionally good manners and are a delight to be with.
Until next week, find your won happiness, and share your happiness with others.
As always, I have enjoyed being with you.
bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net
