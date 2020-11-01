Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: How to be a Super-Ager

People who feel a reason for being also have lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol and less inflammation. Your purpose could be training for a 5K or volunteering.

“It’s what motivates you, the goals around which you organize your life,” says Celeste Leigh Pearce, Ph.D., a professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan.

Start now: Ponder your own purpose by reflecting through writing, especially after a big milestone or transition, like a significant wedding anniversary or your first day as an empty nester.

“Just by asking yourself, ‘What give me purpose?’ you may realize how many things give your life meaning,” Pearce says. “Or you might realize you want your life to go in another direction.”

What the experts do: Pearce finds her purpose in family and work, so she does her best to avoid multi-tasking: “If I’m hanging out with my family, I put away the phone. If I’m writing something. I close tabs and focus. I want to totally immerse myself in things I find most valuable.

#3 Add More Veggies