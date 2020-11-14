Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: How to visit the library

Calistoga Library: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Yountville Library: A maximum of one appointment visit per hour and one walk-in visit per hour. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Let’s be sure and keep this helpful information in an easily accessible place.

Of course, face coverings are always required for anyone 2 years or older. Practice social distancing and observe all signs and markers. Libraries will have limited occupancy and seating to ensure proper social distancing.

It was interesting to read that the library is continuing to focus on adding new releases and best sellers to both their physical and electronic materials collection. If you are like me and haven’t used e-books yet, we are encouraged to call 707-253-4235. What fun to learn about new ideas involving reading.

The library is also continuing virtual programming. Weekly English and Spanish language story times on Facebook and Art in the Library Wild Napa and many more programs will continue via Zoom, YouTube and Facebook. Looks like we have some catching up to do.

I was also pleased to see that the library newsletter was written in both English and Spanish.