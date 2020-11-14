Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: How to visit the library

This morning let’s pay a visit to our Napa County Library. It was such a treat to be able to just walk into our library last week to pick up a book I’d ordered from another library.
As I’ve rediscovered my passion for reading, I thought you might, also, think about reading something that piques your interest.
I was fortunate in meeting Anthony Halstead, director of library services and community outreach. I asked if he would mind if I wrote a few things about our outstanding library for our seniors. He suggested I sign up for their newsletter, which I did as soon as I got home.
The following day, Anthony kindly sent me a copy of the newsletter. The following are highlights:
Services will be extended to libraries in American Canyon and Yountville. Hours will remain reduced for the time being, but you can now come in anytime during open hours in Napa and Calistoga.
American Canyon and Yountville will also be allowed a limited number of walk-in visits. Due to the library’s size, they will continue to offer a limited number of visits by appointment
Current hours of operation:
Napa Library: Monday through Saturday 10 a.m to 5:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 4:30 p.m.
American Canyon Library: Monday—A maximum of five appointment visits per hour and five walk-in visits per hour. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Calistoga Library: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Yountville Library: A maximum of one appointment visit per hour and one walk-in visit per hour. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Let’s be sure and keep this helpful information in an easily accessible place.
Of course, face coverings are always required for anyone 2 years or older. Practice social distancing and observe all signs and markers. Libraries will have limited occupancy and seating to ensure proper social distancing.
It was interesting to read that the library is continuing to focus on adding new releases and best sellers to both their physical and electronic materials collection. If you are like me and haven’t used e-books yet, we are encouraged to call 707-253-4235. What fun to learn about new ideas involving reading.
The library is also continuing virtual programming. Weekly English and Spanish language story times on Facebook and Art in the Library Wild Napa and many more programs will continue via Zoom, YouTube and Facebook. Looks like we have some catching up to do.
I was also pleased to see that the library newsletter was written in both English and Spanish.
Learn about and use library services from home by visiting www.countyofnapa.org/2805/Your-Library-at-Home Just for fun, use this website to learn more about a huge variety of information. When you get to the website, select Your Library at Home at the top of the page, select your area’s library for the history, services programs and events for all ages, which will direct you to the calendar. That’s just a tiny beginning of the vast information you’ll find on this website.
I’m really looking forward to this new adventure. It’s been a long time since I’ve read a good book, just to be entertained for a few hours and to learn something new and exciting. Won’t you join me?
Let’s mosey over to the Napa Senior Center and see what’s new. I checked recently with Linda Button, recreation coordinator at the Senior Center, about the latest happenings.
Janelle Mason is teaching Essentrics on Tuesday evenings, from 6 to 7 p.m., and Aging Backwards on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. Janelle is going for Level 4 in Essentrics, the highest you can go. Congratulations, Jenelle!
Also, Cliff is teaching Yoga two mornings a week. Joan teaches both drawing and printing, also two mornings a week. Ukulele Jam is available once a week. Family Bocce Ball is available several times during the week. Please contact Linda Button for information at 707-257-9660 or lbutton@cityofnapa.org.
What a wonderful variety of classes to choose from!
Looks like we are due for some rain, soon. Enjoy the change in weather. Let’s keep having fun and enjoying our good friends. See you, soon.
Contact Betty at bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net.
