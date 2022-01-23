 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Ideas for your third act

Good morning, dear friends. 

I’m wondering if you are up for one more visit with the article on "Living longer, stronger, healthier and sharper." This would be my fourth article on the one subject. (My husband used to say, “When you fall in love, you really fall in love). He’s right. This article really blew me away.

The article was written by Henry S. Lodge, M.D., and Chris Cowley and published in AARP. 

Chris writes, “Okey-doke, you’re in your 70s, maybe your 80s (or how about your 90’s?). And you’ve done pretty well. Very well, let’s say—a good life.”

But, he asks, what is the rest of my third act going to be like? "Will I be me or some busted-down old plop? Is this gonna be any fun or just boredom laced with terror? What’s next?”

I agree with Chris that these are great questions for us. They prompted the team to write the "Younger Next Year" books, which are the subject of the rest of this piece.

Chris writes that "The third act may be the best in the play. Not guaranteed, but a good chance. Do some work and you can be yourself almost all the way out to the waterfall, and have a heck of a time."

He adds that he has just finished his 70s, which "were the best years in a terrific life.”

This is where the article really got all of my attention. I love a challenge, sometimes, the tougher, the better. The number on my birthday cake said 94 this year, but the numbers have never bothered me. Bring it on.

Chris writes, "How long you live is 80 percent genes and 20 percent you, but how well you live is 80 percent up to you and 20 percent genes. You’re in control here."

According to Chris, it's possible to "put off 70 percent of normal aging till the very end. You can actually skip 50 percent of all the major diseases and accidents, which the other kids are going to have completely. No joke. Those numbers are conservative, and your life can be major fun."

So, how can we do this?

Here are "Chris & Harry’s Rules":

1. Exercise six days a week.

2. Do serious aerobic exercise four days a week.

3. Do serious strength training with weights, two days a week.

4. Quit eating "dead food" — processed and fast foods. Instead build your plate with 50 percent food, 25 percent whole grains and 25 percent meat, poultry or fish. 

Let’s do our very best to test these rules. It won’t be easy, but that’s part of the fun, isn't it?

Let’s keep in touch. Bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.

