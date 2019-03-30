Hi, everyone. I missed you all last week. I had trouble with my 10-year-old computer. It was attacked by a nasty virus.
Lucky for me, I have a very patient, talented son-in-law, who was able to weed through a lot of stuff, and, like magic, he made it healthy again. Thank You, Mark Schindler, gentleman genius!!
This week, I was able to return to my Essentrics class, after three weeks of recuperating from some minor surgery. Had I not had the surgery, I would not have been able to continue with the classes that I love so much. Essentrics with Julie Webster. This was my first week back, and I can’t begin to tell you how uplifting it was. The endorphins were flowing like mad!
I want to enjoy a healthy life, and I love being active, learning new things. I am totally convinced that staying active, doing something you love, will help keep us healthy, and to even live longer. At Julie’s class, she makes sure that we all get the routines. We must be in her vision at all times. It's the first time I’ve had the experience of having an instructor so caring about her students.
Julie also treats us to fun, lively music to exercise with. The class is great fun, plus we’ve luckily formed a bond of friendship, and that was great fun to get back to, as well. If you’d like to hear more about Julie’s several Essentrics classes, I’m sure she’d love to hear from you (julie-webster.com or 303-786-8715).
The beauty of recuperating from surgery is that you must rest; therefore, you have the opportunity of catching up on your reading. I received a book written by Maria Shriver, called “I’ve Been Thinking.” It’s about "Meditations for a Meaningful Life, Reflections, and Prayers." She writes about it being our life’s work to figure out who we are, what we think, what our gifts are. How we can make a difference in this world.
We’ve talked a bit in our corner about journal writing. This is what Maria writes in her book: “My writing comes from a place deep in my heart and my mind. Friends and family have often joked that I think too much and I should relax. But for me, thinking and then writing about my life and the world around me helps me to get clear and find peace.
“This book has but one purpose: to get you to think about what constitutes a meaningful life for you. Just you. Because there is only one you and you have only one life. Here’s to making it beautiful and meaningful.”
And this I have always loved: Maria writes that every morning, she starts her day with this version of Saint Teresa’s prayer:
"May today there be peace within
May you trust God that you are exactly where you were meant to be
May you not forget the infinite possibilities that are born of faith
May you use those gifts that you have received and pass on the love that has been given to you
May you be content knowing that you are a child of God
Let this presence settle into your bones
And allow your soul the freedom to sing, dance, praise, and love
It is there for each and every one of us."
I have always enjoyed the clarity and simplification of this lovely prayer, and read it fairly often. I especially like the last five lines. I get that feeling, often, when I’m meditating. It’s pretty wonderful.
Being, more or less, forced to slow down due to my surgery, it’s allowing me the time to realize how important the balance is between doing the volunteer work that I so enjoy, writing our Senior Corner, and slowing my engine down periodically. We’ve talked about journal writing and about meditation. These are two wonderful actions to do to balance our lives. Writing in our journals lets us enjoy talking things out, getting more clarity in our thinking.
I once read something someone had written where the question was asked: “If you knew that this was the last day of your life, what would you feel was the most important things you would feel compelled to do?” I know what I would do. I’d have a huge party and invite all the people that I love. Being with people you love is the biggest “upper” going.
One last saying from Maria Shriver’s book is from Yogi Bhajan: “Prayer is talking to God. Meditation is letting God talk to you.”
On that note, I’d like to tell you how much I’ve enjoyed our visit today. Let’s all search for our “pause button” a little more often.
Until next week, be happy and share your happiness with others.