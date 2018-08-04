Good morning. Today we’ll be talking about some fun activities for the month of August.
First, we are invited to join Collabria Care for an informative and interactive conversation with geriatrician Dr. Michelle Dhanak on Alzheimer’s and other related dementia topics. Dr. Dhanak has been specializing in geriatric medicine for almost 10 years. She minimizes medications, facilitates increased mobility and enjoyment of each day, treats pain, focuses on health in food choices, as well as the difficult behaviors that can be distressing to elders and their families.
A part of their Lunch & Learn Series from noon to 2 p.m. on Aug. 22 will focus on, “Person-Centered Care & Interventions to Manage Difficult Behaviors in Dementia.”
This is a free community event. Also, free respite is available, but 48 hours notice required. Also, pre-registration is required. To register, contact Jillian McNab, 707-258-9087, ext. 272, or jmcnab@collabriacare.org
The location is Collabria Care, Front Conference Room, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa.
We always receive very helpful information when attending Collabria programs.
Another important date to note is the next Napa LGBT Seniors Discussion Group, from 10:15 a.m. to noon at Queen of the Valley Community Outreach, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102. There is plenty of parking and nearby bus transportation.
Director Ian Stanley Posadas will be showing a documentary film about transgender children in America. How young is too young to know your gender? What are experts telling parents about supporting the health and wellbeing of their child? What are the implications of not identifying with the sex that was assigned to you at birth — and still being a child?
There are no strict age qualifications, so for those that consider themselves a lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender older adult, know that you are welcome.
If you have any questions, please let the director know. 707-251-9432, ext. 205.
There is great fun going on at Napa Senior Center in August. On Wednesday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m., you’ll have the opportunity to learn how to make your own custom wood sign, with all materials and instructions included. You will leave with a beautiful sign to hang in your home or give as a gift. Using a stencil, made just for you, makes this class easy. Cost is $45. Activity Code is: #10878. Call 707-255-1800 to sign up.
Along with a bag of popcorn, the Monthly Movie to be enjoyed is “Darkest Hour.” Within days of becoming prime minister of Great Britain, Winston Churchill must face one of his most turbulent and defining challenges. He must withstand his darkest hour, rally a nation, and attempt to change the course of world history. Enjoy this thrilling story on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Or, how about celebrating National S’more’s Day? Come and celebrate on Friday, Aug. 10, from 2-3 p.m. It’s free! Activity Code: #11956
Wait, there’s more: Come one, come all to our Summer Carnival on Thursday, Aug. 16 from 3-5 p.m. The cost is $3. Activity Code: #11315
How about these fun activities? Each day of the week, at 1 p.m., drop in for a social game in the Social Lounge. Monday is Open Play Mah Jongg; Tuesday, enjoy Pinochle. Wednesday is Mexican Train Dominoes; Thursday is Cribbage and Friday is Mah Jongg for beginner/ intermediates. These are free. No pre-registration required.
Bocce courts are also available for open play during Napa Senior Center hours, which are: Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closed Sundays and holidays.
A great way of making new friends is to come and enjoy a nourishing meal and participate in the fun events that are offered several times a month during the lunch hour as well. For information or to make a reservation, call Lisa, 707-253-6111/ $3 suggested donation. Lunch is served daily at the Center at 11:30 a.m.
Maybe you’d be interested in the Napa Parks & Recreation Services special events. Since it’s scheduled for early September, I wanted to let you know a little early. The event is Food Truck Friday on Sept. 7 at the Senior Center from 4-8:30 p.m. Code 11845 Great opportunity to play bocce ball and other games, enjoy entertainment and eat various locally made foods. The fee is to be determined.
Those of you who are not taking advantage of the classes being offered at Napa Senior Center are missing a lot of fun. Drop by the Center at 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, and pick up a program. Just a few that sound like fun are: beginning painting; Gentle Yoga; Essentrics Aging Backwards; Bocce League; North Bay Country Dance Society; Ballroom Dance; Bridge and much, much more. I’ll look forward to seeing you at The Center.
Have a great week. Make fun happen in your life. It buzzes by at a pretty rapid rate. Jump on the “fun wagon.” You owe it to yourselves. Staying home alone is not your friend. Your friends are out there volunteering, giving back to our communities. That’s where the fun is, I promise.
My “bliss” is as a senior advocate. That really gives me much joy. Enjoy your life, no matter your age by finding your “bliss.”
Please drop me a line as to what makes your life fun, rewarding and enjoyable so we can share with everyone.
I’ll look forward to hearing from you, and seeing you soon.