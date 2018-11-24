As you and I have discussed in the past, growing older is inevitable, and it’s pretty much up to each one of us how we choose to go about it. I’m happiest when active. I’ve exercised one way or another my whole life. It always makes me feel more alive, and energetic.
In the spring of 2017, I was introduced to a new type of exciting exercise called Essentrics. Julie Webster, our instructor, spends time with each of us, if we are having a problem with a certain movement, etc. When we were leaving, after class, I asked her a question. When she began answering me, I realized that her answer was very important and informative, and something that all of us could benefit from learning. So I asked her if she would join us at our Corner and teach us all a little more about the many health benefits of Essentrics.
All of her adult life, she has had a great admiration and fascination for the human body, its willingness to adapt, its strength and ability to heal. She became a massage therapist 28 years ago. As she understood the connection between brain and body, she continued her training to receive certification as a neuromuscular therapist. This training allows Julie to work with people who have injuries, are in pain or experience repetitive-use syndromes.
A friend, knowing Julie would love the neuromuscular component of Essentrics, urged her to look into it. Within a few months she headed off to become a certified instructor, soon going through all the trainings and is now a Level 4 instructor.
We all feel better, have more energy and our strength has increased when old pain or discomfort in our bodies has decreased.
Julie, an avid hiker, says that she is continually impressed with how much stronger Essentrics has made her. Her dream is to have everyone try Essentrics for at least six months. She believes they would all be as hooked as she is.
Here’s Julie, now.
Julie Webster: Thank you, Betty. I’m always happy to teach folks the many advantages to our bodies through the movements of Essentrics.
Betty Rhodes: How is it possible that, at 90 years of age, I am not only able to do the movements, but, in addition to that, I feel so energetic afterwards?
JW: My answer to your question, Betty, is this: Our bodies are designed to move no matter our age. The challenge is when we start to slow down and little pains start to creep in, we think we better not move. In my opinion this is the last thing we want to do.
BR: Julie, since we are all, for the most part, in the age range where it is becoming so vital that we realize the importance of continuing to move, can you share some ideas on this issue?
JW: Of course. I believe the following will help lead you all in the right direction. More and more research is being documented on the value of movement; especially for the connective tissue or fascia. Fascia is a casing or wrapping that surrounds your body throughout. It is located from just under the surface to deep down throughout your muscles and surrounding your organs. Fascia is so prevalent that it actually makes up 20 percent of our body weight! Did you know that you could remove all your bones and muscles and your shape would be the same due to the fascia?
Previously these layers of fascia were moved aside to look at the muscles and organs. This has changed and the findings are remarkable! The fascia itself is made up of collagen or a type of protein fiber that provides strength and cushioning. Research has proven that fascia is very pain sensitive due to the encapsulate nerve endings that are located throughout it. Research is suggesting that more pain is sensed through these tissues than muscles.
Under normal circumstances layers of fascia glide easily on one another, keeping everything in a healthy state. However, when movement is decreased the fascia actually starts to over produce collagen and the area starts to get less and less mobile; resulting in potential increase of pain. This happens in an amazingly short period of time, and in fact one fascia researcher, Dr. Robert Schleip of Germany, is now making sure to move every day to keep this from happening. You should consider the same.”
BR: Thank you, Julie. Now would you explain to our readers some of the ‘magic’ of Essentrics?
JW: Of course, I’d love to. The beauty of Essentrics is it allows your body to move naturally throughout all ranges of motion we are designed to do. It uses only your own body weight so as not to put undue stress on the body from an outside source of weight. Essentrics is therefore ideal for any age, even if you are in your 90s.
I’ve been teaching Essentrics for over two years now and am thrilled to hear the comments of increased energy, strength and mobility! I think the trick is patience, as most of us didn’t get this way overnight. First it is important to be consistent in coming to class regularly. In both my ‘Essentrics with Julie’ and ‘Essentrics Aging Backwards’ classes it is the regular attendees that report the most benefits and I can see it!”
BR: Julie, thank you so very much for spending this time with us and inspiring us to ‘Keep Moving’.
I’m a strong believer in trying very hard to stay fit, serve our community, and loving life. How about you, my friends? Please share with me what your wishes for now and the future are. I would love to hear from you.
Till next time, remember to keep moving. Bye for now!