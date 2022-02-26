Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Keep on learning to wake up your mind

Welcome, dear friends.

As you know from reading Senior Corner, I’m gung ho on making our lives full of fun and wonderful friends, as well as taking good care of ourselves -- our minds and our bodies.

So, today let’s give some thought to the wonderful opportunity of having the time to take classes and learn about new things and new ideas. And expanding to imagining that we are just beginning our lives as adults and how exciting it is to open up to new thoughts, new ideas, and ways of growing.

Also, let’s talk about our minds today. Meditation is a very helpful tool to help us stay focused on the truly important, healthy ways of taking care of ourselves.

One of my wishes is to get back to reading, opening up to learning about completely different ways of life. We need to keep stretching and waking up our minds. Also, I’m eager to become more comfortable with the tech world, primarily, our iPhones and iPads. What a treat it would be, to become comfortable with these two wonderful helpers.

I’d like to share with you that, recently, my grandson, Jeff Dodd, became the new president of the Napa Valley College Board of Trustees. I’m very excited for him, as well as very proud, as I am for all of my grandchildren.

Being the kind person he is, he knows that I’ve been trying to find a class that teaches about iPhones and iPads. He started doing some research on what might be available for learning and found that Community Education had offered the class, but it had been canceled due to the pandemic. However, the college is in the process of finalizing the classes for Fall 2022 and is working to bring back computer/IT for next fall and possibly even this summer, according to Director Shawntel Ridgle.

Many thanks to Jeff for making it possible to meet Sara and Shawntel and for checking out the Computer/IT class.

It was great fun meeting Director Sara Parker and Shawntel Ridgle, director of the Upper Valley Campus. Both are very upbeat and dedicated to offering the best classes possible.

What we’ve learned is that Sara and Shawntel are dedicated to doing the very best job that each of them can do to give us all the best education that we can enjoy as older folks. I love the idea of our keeping on learning. Each of them encourages us all to send a note telling them what topics are of interest to us. (You must live in Napa County.)

Use the following email address to express your interest in, or to request a course: uvc_sthelena@napavalley.edu

I enjoyed our visit. See you next week.

Email Betty at Bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.