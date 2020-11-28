Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Keeping your brain busy and healthy

Welcome to our Corner. I hope you all had a pleasant Thanksgiving, not what we’re used to, by any means, but a time to still be able to find things to be thankful for.
You know, one of the things that I am thankful for is our county newspapers. I enjoy them so much that I subscribe to most of them. I’m interested in what’s going on in our beautiful valley, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to write about senior activities and organizations that help look out for seniors.
Whatever the age, there are specific items of interest that we seniors appreciate hearing about. We like reading about young people who are doing well and our county/city government issues, where so many interesting activities are going on. Why wouldn’t you want to stay up with the news that’s happening in your neighborhood?
As you all know from reading editor Sean Scully’s article in last Sunday’s Napa Valley Register, our newspapers are in a world of hurt. I strongly encourage each and every one of you to come on board to help, at least during this dreadful time that we are going through. What would we do without our newspapers?
So, borrowing from Sean’s article: “Every dollar counts. We don’t expect every reader to subscribe, but if even a significant minority of readers were to become paying members, even at the most inexpensive level, our economic stability would be assured. We could even begin to grow back some of the staff losses we and all other news organizations have suffered over the past decades. So please, consider supporting and defending local journalism by visiting napavalleyregister.com/members/join/ and becoming a member at whatever level you can afford.”
Thank you, folks
I have a question for you all: Do you find yourself occasionally forgetting the name of someone that you have known for a long time? Frustrating, isn’t it? My friend, Lorna, who works at Pharmica on Tuesdays sent me another great article titled, “Food for a Healthier Brain,” written by Pam O’Brien for Shape.com magazine in October 2020.
It says, “Natural substances in some fruits and vegetables can keep your mind strong, new science shows ... A healthy diet is as good for your mind as it is for your body. And if yours contains plenty of berries, apples, and tea, you’re setting yourself up for an especially bright future. According to groundbreaking research recently published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, flavonoids in these foods can help protect against Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.”
The researchers studied people who were age 50 and up for 20 years, until the age when dementia typically starts to occur.
She quotes the senior study author Paul Jacques, a nutritional epidemiologist at Tufts University: “There was an 80 percent reduction in risk in those who ate foods with the highest amounts of flavonoids. It was a really striking result.”
Jacques says everyone, no matter how old, may benefit.
“Previous clinical studies of younger adults found that a higher consumption of flavonoid-rich berries is associated with better cognitive function,” he says. “The message is that a healthy diet starting early in life—even starting at midlife—has the potential to help lower your risk of dementia.”
O’Brien explains that flavonoids are a beneficial compound in plants and are packed with antioxidants. Studies show they help reduce inflammation in the body, which has been linked to diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.
There are different types of flavonoids in blueberries, strawberries, red wine, onions, apples, pears, and tea. While some of these flavonoids are available as supplements, getting them through your diet may be a better choice. Jacques writes, “Flavonoids are found in foods with many other nutrients and phytochemicals that may interact with them to provide the benefits we observed. That’s why diet is so important.”
He also says you don’t have to eat a lot of these flavonoid-rich foods to get the benefits. Some of the study participants with the lowest Alzheimer’s disease risk ate seven or eight cups of strawberries or blueberries a month, about a handful every few days. “People who ate the smallest amounts of these foods (virtually no berries) were two to four times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias,” he writes.
In addition to berries (especially blueberries, strawberries and blackberries), apples and pears, Jacques recommends drinking green and black tea. “If you’re having wine, make it red, and if you’re eating a treat, dark chocolate, which contains a type of flavonoid, is not a bad way to go.”
I don’t know about you folks, but this would not be a difficult diet to take on, and if it can help our memory, it’s a win-win situation, don’t you think?
Such fun being with you, today. I hope you have a wonderful week. See you soon.
Contact Betty Rhodes at ettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net.
