Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Keeping your brain busy and healthy

Welcome to our Corner. I hope you all had a pleasant Thanksgiving, not what we’re used to, by any means, but a time to still be able to find things to be thankful for.

You know, one of the things that I am thankful for is our county newspapers. I enjoy them so much that I subscribe to most of them. I’m interested in what’s going on in our beautiful valley, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to write about senior activities and organizations that help look out for seniors.

Whatever the age, there are specific items of interest that we seniors appreciate hearing about. We like reading about young people who are doing well and our county/city government issues, where so many interesting activities are going on. Why wouldn’t you want to stay up with the news that’s happening in your neighborhood?

As you all know from reading editor Sean Scully’s article in last Sunday’s Napa Valley Register, our newspapers are in a world of hurt. I strongly encourage each and every one of you to come on board to help, at least during this dreadful time that we are going through. What would we do without our newspapers?