Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Learning to text

Greetings, dear friends,
I have someone I’d love for you to meet this morning. My family has been encouraging me to learn texting, and I just haven’t been able to get the hang of it.
Anita and I met at Julie Webster’s Essentrics class. She knew that I was getting frustrated trying to learn texting, so offered to give me a hand. She had her hands full with me, but finally, with great patience and kindness, she was able to get through to me the steps I must take to get the job done.
I asked her if she would be interested in helping other seniors, like me, who require a great deal of patience. She said that she would love to. I have asked Anita if she would mind writing down some of the services that she performs.
Anita Lees lives in Napa and owns a bookkeeping service, AKL Finance & Admin Services. She handles both business and personal finances.
Her services include everything from scheduling and paying bills, to tax preparation and cash flow management to setting up budgets, organizing filing systems and tax preparation. She'll handle special projects like typing or errands, as well.
"I enjoy and take pride in assisting people with financial management," she said. "My services are personal, professional and confidential.”
Just give her a call (707) 477 3922 or send an email Katydid94558@hotmail.com. Anita will be happy to come to your home or a meeting of your choice.
We haven’t visited the Napa Senior Center for a little while. I wanted to remind you of the Friday, Sept. 20, grand re-opening and ribbon cutting. Don’t miss it. There will be refreshments, guided tours and entertainment provided by the Pickle Creek String Band. You won’t want to miss them. Please RSVP to (707) 255-1800.
To give everything a fresh, new feel on our re-opening, the interior rooms have been given new names: the Social Hall is now the Manzanita Room; Game Room’s new name is; the Maple Room; Large Annex is now the Oak Room; Small Annex Is the Laurel Room; Social Lounge, is the Willow room; Conference Room is now the Willow Room. Please come and enjoy. There will be several of us helping host the event.
A fun activity that our Parks and Rec Services have arranged is Third Sundays @ Fuller Park. We’re invited to enjoy the music under the shade in Napa’s oldest park, and to bring a picnic and chair or blanket.
On Sept. 15, it's Mariachi Aguilas, who have been playing together since 1974 with music that connects with the audience. Featuring violinist, trumpets, guitar, vihuela and guitarron players, their knowledge of the mariachi repertoire is incredible.
The next performance will be on Oct. 20 with The Mighty Murphys. They are an acoustic band playing instruments from the Irish tradition. The band enjoys sharing music that reminds them of their Irish roots and ancestors. The band sparkles with upbeat Irish reels, jigs, plus heart-felt ballads of the old country sung by Christine. Many of their songs are written by band member Day Griffin in the traditional Irish style.
I’d like to remind you of the ninth annual Centenarians Celebration coming up on Sept. 24. You are all invited to attend this event. Please RSVP now to Jesus Tijero at (707) 253-6170. You could help us if you know of someone who is 100 years old or older, or will be 100 by the end of the year. Please contact Jesus Tijero with the information.
It was good to hear from Ian Stanley Posadas, program director of LGBTQ about their Napa LGBTQ Senior’s Walk on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Fuller Park, a repeat of their July walk. They will meet again in the northwest corner near Jefferson and Oak. Parking is plentiful. They will walk the perimeter, which is half a mile, as many times as they wish. Then they’ll find a picnic table for a bring-your-own-lunch/snack. If you don’t care to walk, bring a lunch/snack anyway and join every one after their walk, about 11:15 a.m.
Please note: Ian & Sue will be leading this month’s walk. If you have any questions, you can email Ian at ian@lgbtqconnection.ore or call him at (707) 251-9432 ext. 205.
And now, a reminder to all of you Circus Lovers: E&M Presents will be bringing the Zoppe Italian Family Circus to Napa the first weekend of Oct. for 5 performances. Tickets are on sale right now at EandMPresents.org. The performance dates are: Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 5 at 1 and 4 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 6 at 1 and 4 p.m. The location is the Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa.
“One of the best things we do is providing free tickets to under-served kids and families throughout the Napa Valley," says Evy Warshawski, co-founder, along with husband, Morrie of E & M Presents. They are, also pleased to offer discounts to seniors, veterans, and kids 12 and under.
Evy is grateful to their many contributors who help subsidize these tickets, including: Merchants Bank, the Doctors Company, Shanahan Orthodontics, Napa County Arts & Culture Grants, the Gasser Foundation, Arts Council Napa Valley, Community Projects and others
So, everyone, let’s meet at the circus!
Until next time, be kind to everyone and remember to smile. It makes everyone happier.