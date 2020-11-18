Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Let’s all do the wise thing

How lovely to have the rain. So fresh and clean.

Good morning, dear friends. We’re into some pretty frightening times. We’re going to have to make some tough decisions in order to keep ourselves and our loved ones as safe from danger as we can.

We’re being asked to keep our gatherings on the small side during this time when we usually welcome the holidays by gathering with our friends and family.

This year, if at all possible, the safe thing, as we all know, is to isolate as much as possible. Of course, it will be exceedingly difficult, but we’re talking about the possibilities of either carrying this disease or contracting it.

Please, let’s all do the wise thing, so that we may have a happy future ahead of us. We are in a profoundly serious place. We mustn’t gamble with lives. Our own and others.

Let’s continue with wearing our masks, at all times when we are with others, keep the 6 feet distance and be super clean. Let’s all do our best at working for a much happier future. Let’s love one another and keep us all safe from harm.