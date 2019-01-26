Betty Rhodes Senior Corner: Living the best life you can

Is that blue sky I’m seeing out my window? I love the rain and know we need it, and I’m as happy as everyone else when we get those nice, rainy days, but I must admit, sunny days are my favorite days.
How is everyone this morning? Did you get into a little journaling and meditation? I hope so. It adds a lot to making us a whole person, getting to know who we are, truly, and to then build on all of our pluses, and to meet our minuses, head on, and deal with them. It takes courage and determination. What is that saying? “Be all that you can be”?
For those of you who missed last week’s Corner, we talked about ways of going about journaling and meditation in order to find our inner selves, what makes us tick and to realize that there are no two people alike, so we’re attempting to work toward finding all about ourselves that we haven’t actually known before.
I know, it’s a stretch, but if you trust me, please believe that journaling and meditation can be your best friends. If you’ve never tried it, give it a good chance. It’s not easy. You have to want to do it, but I think you’ll find that it’s very worth your time.
Don’t we all want to live the best life we can? I know that I do. Why not? Why wouldn’t you want this to be a thrilling, exciting, fulfilling and adventurous life?
To help make my point, I recently read an article written by a nurse who spent her nursing career caring for folks who were nearing the end of their lives. Following are their top five regrets:
#1. I wish I’d had the courage to live a life true to myself, not the life others expected of me. (That’s huge);
#2. I wish I hadn’t worked so hard. (This came from every male patient that she nursed);
#3. I wish I’d had the courage to express my feelings. (Many suppressed their feelings in order to keep peace with others);
#4. I wish I had stayed in touch with my friends. (In my view, this could be #1);
#5. I wish that I had let myself be happier. (Fear of change had them pretending to others, and to their selves, that they were content, when deep within, they longed to laugh properly and have silliness in their life again.)
By the way, “Five Regrets” was posted in Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht’s January 2019 E – News.
Not a very jolly topic, “death,” but let’s study this list and see if any of it speaks to us and know that we have plenty of time to change. Discover who you are, down deep, in your soul. Are you content with who you are?
This is a lifelong challenge. Find that magic. Find the joy and the passion and let that direct us. Let’s go for it!
Another excellent article appearing in Supervisor Wagenknecht’s E – News this month, was about the new Art in the Library program, which selects artists to exhibit their work at the Napa Main Library for one month. It’s the “2019-20 Art in the Library Artist Call” and artists are invited to apply to a juried competition with award winner’s work displayed in the Napa Main Library. All two-dimensional work including photography, paintings, drawings, digital, mixed media, fabric art, chalk, ink, pastels, wax, graphite and printmaking can be entered for consideration.
The Art in the Library program selects artists to exhibit their work at the Napa Main Library for one month. Artists present a program to the community at the art reception held on the second Friday of each month.
To reserve your space, or any other questions, call the library at 253-4235.
More programs that are new this year: “Tech Help.” I was thrilled to learn of this. I’ve had one lesson and will return with my iPhone. These classes are held at 1 p.m. every Monday at the Napa Main Library andy at noon every Wednesday at the American Canyon Library. Yountville Library will be teaching Tech Help every Thursday at 10 a.m.
Congratulations to our library folks for presenting this most welcome Tech class. This is wonderful for seniors, who are a little late at the game of computers. Many thanks.
Finally, an important “heads-up” from my friend, Peggy Klick, who received an email about a new scam which applies to land phones and cell phones.
A 93-year-old friend had the following experience: “I received a telephone call last evening from an individual identifying himself as an AT&T service technician who was conducting a test on the telephone lines. He stated that to complete the test I should touch 90# and then hang up. I refused. Upon contacting the telephone company, I was informed that by pushing 90#, you give the requesting individual full access to your telephone line, which enables them to place long distance calls billed to your home phone number. I was further informed that this scam has been originating from many local jails/prisons. After checking with Verizon, they also said it was true, so do not dial 90# for anyone.”
I’d say that that is a pretty heads-up 93-year-old. Thanks, Peg, for passing this very important information along.
All right, that just about does it for our visit today. I’d love to see us all turn over a new leaf for an even more exciting life. Let’s not think about what we would say to our nurse when our lives are almost over except that we lived happily with family and friends, with joyful happiness, learning new things and thoroughly enjoying our lives. Of course, I’m not talking about our doing this anytime soon!
Enjoy your week ahead, smile and be happy.