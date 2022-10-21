Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Meditation for Seniors, Part 4

Welcome, dear friends, to Senior Meditation #4: Mindfulness

Before we begin, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our friend, James Keolker for his final presentation in this series on Senior Meditation.

James, we do appreciate your taking the time to show us the Joys of meditation. I’ve found that calm and joyous center that I had lost.

We are all so grateful to you for giving us this wonderful gift of meditation.

Thank you, and on with today’s #4: Mindfulness.

Betty: Welcome, James, please tell us the difference between meditation and mindfulness.

James: Happily, meditation is the bridge to mindfulness; you can’t achieve true mindfulness without meditation. Mindfulness means being aware, aware of your breath, your body, your mind and everything about you. It’s the opposite of taking things for granted, in living automatically, in not appreciating your life as it actually is.

Betty: Well, can you give me some examples?

James: Yes, getting up in the morning and doing the same thing day after day, not noticing the change in sunlight, reaching for the same cereal, slurping the same coffee, stumbling through your day without noticing anything in particular. Dull, boring, routine living.

Betty: So, how do we become mindful?

James: Our minds are at their most relaxed and clearest just after meditating. So, sit a bit longer and look about you and try this exercise: Notice the photographs or paintings on your nearest wall, notice the titles of your books in the bookcase, and notice what you’ve put on the shelves. Notice each thing in the room like you’ve never seen it before. Notice the carpet, the furniture, the wall color, the pattern of light at this time of day.

When you eat, notice the texture of your food, the flavor, the smell. When you walk, notice the trees, plants, sky, everything like you’ve never seen them before. Re-awaken all your senses to the present reality. Take nothing for granted. Accept each experience as if it were new. Be fully in the moment.

This may require turning off the screens in your life for a while, the TV, the computer, the phone. Create your own ‘culture’ for direct experience, not a manufactured one. Venture outside, take a new turn in your walk, and open your mind to something fresh and new.

Likewise, become more mindful of your friends, your relatives, your neighbors. Listen carefully like you’ve never really heard them before. Offer kindness and compassion in place of routine acceptance.

But this clarity of mind, this awareness we call "mindfulness" all begins with your meditation. It’s been said that mindfulness is meditation in action.

Betty: Meditation seems the basis for so much happiness.

James: You’re right; it can be the key to much of our happiness and wellness. As seniors we become more keenly aware of the passing of time, so here is a way to make sure each and every moment of our day is spent fully awakened, fully appreciated, fully grateful.

Betty: This has been most helpful! I see now how mindfulness is the outcome of meditation, something we can carry with us throughout the day. It all seems so natural.

James: It is natural, using our breath to clear our mind to enjoy our life more fully.

And there is an old adage that might be helpful when meditating: ‘Sit like a mountain, breathe like the wind, and keep your mind as open as the sky.’

Betty: What a lovely way to close your wonderful series on Meditation. We should all benefit from the door you’ve opened. Thank you for the wonderful gift.

Dear readers, I hope that you have enjoyed this excellent series from James Keolker, certified Meditation Master

Please don’t hesitate to contact me at: bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.