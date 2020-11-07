Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: More steps to super-aging

Step 6: Connect with Others

Loneliness puts us at a higher risk of premature death than obesity and physical inactivity. Also, a scan of octogenarian super-agers showed that the brain region associated with social connections was thicker.

“Super-agers also report greater social connectedness than their peers,” says Emily Rogalski, Ph.D., associate director of the Mesulam Center for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer’s Disease at North Western University.

Being around people we trust tamps down our fight-or-flight response — we relax when our pack is around. Also, engaging in back-and-forth talk is a vigorous brain workout.

Dr. Rogalski says, “Start now if you want to do something to keep your brain healthy, call a friend. When we get older, friendships may be particularly important, according to Chpik’s Research. We keep friends around because thy make us feel good.”

I’ll say!!

Now, turning to Julia Orr of Molly’s Angels and an amazing new pilot program beginning now and running through May 2020.