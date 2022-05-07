Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Mother's Day and memories

Happy Mother’s Day to all you mothers out there.
Are we not the most blessed people on earth?! Nothing gives me the total joy and gratefulness of being with my four children. We lost their dad several years ago. We had the good fortune of really liking one another as well as loving one another.
We lived in Ventura and later in Las Posas while the children were growing up. Often on a Sunday, we would drive to the top of a mountain, behind Ventura, enjoy a park where we would cook breakfast and fly our kite. My husband, Tom, was always such fun to be with, always thinking of new things to do together.
Greg, the oldest son, was a great brother. From the very beginning, he loved and helped us care for the babies as they began arriving, first a girl, Susan; next a boy, Steve; and finally, our last baby, a girl named Judy.
It was a little sad saying goodbye to each of the children as they went off to college, or into the service, but they were ready to strike out on their own — each one very responsible. Tom and I were so proud of each one of our children.
We didn’t dwell on the "empty nest." We joined a club, learned to play golf, made some wonderful friends.
In time, our children met and fell in love with their future spouses. And the cycle continued, marriage, babies. Sweet and happy families. What joy grandbabies bring to your life, and now we have two great-grandchildren. And the joy continues.
Again, happy, happy Mother’s Day on this wonderful day.
Before we say goodbye, I’d love to share something with you from one of our readers:
”I appreciated your article on walking. I am an 85-year-old man who enjoys walking, and I do so four to five times a week for three miles. My normal walks are around the paths and neighborhoods of St. Helena.
"Recently I fell. While I wasn’t injured permanently, I was lucky and credit myself for being in shape. But I did get hurt and needed the help of neighbors, my wife and three hours in the ER.
"I have developed a bit of a fear since then. However, after two weeks I am back at my regimen. My advice stemming from this is to pay good attention where you walk and step.
"I also have learned to walk better. Instead of a scuffling walk, leading with your toes and front foot, I have learned to walk heel to toe. I do believe this provides for improved safety.
"I certainly sign up to your positive benefits of walking and hope that I maintain a new fresh awareness and improved steps and pace for all of my future trips, oops I didn’t mean to use that word.”
Thank you, Charles, for sharing your excellent advice. Dear Readers, Senior Corner will appear every other week, starting today. I’m eager to get more exercise into my regimen (new word I stole from Charles). Love hearing from you: bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.
Series: Napa County Senior Corner with Betty Rhodes
Betty Rhodes writes about senior living in Napa Valley. "I enjoy being a senior, and I appreciate being able to continue championing the causes of seniors. We live in a very ‘senior friendly’ valley, with much for seniors to do in order to remain healthy in mind, spirit and body."
Senior Corner runs in Faces & Places in the Napa Valley Register on Sundays.
