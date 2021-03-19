Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Napa County made the right call

Good morning, dear readers, and welcome to our Senior Corner.
Wasn’t it thrilling to read that Napa County will release names of nursing homes experiencing COVID outbreaks?
County Public health Office Karen Relucio confirmed that Napa County will begin disclosing the names of long-term congregate-care facilities experiencing coronavirus outbreaks, following lobbying from county elder advocates to do so.
I’m sure that most of you have read Sarah Klearman’s excellent story in the March 12 edition of the Register, titled, “Napa County will release names of nursing homes experiencing COVOD-19 outbreaks.”
Napa County Commission on Aging Chair, Mary G. Palmer stated the following in a letter to Alfred Pedroza, chair of the Napa County Board of Supervisors:
“As a board-appointed advisory group, the Napa County Commission on Aging approved, on February 22, 2021, the recommendation that the Board of Supervisors change the current policy of the Napa County Health Department regarding nondisclosure of reportable infectious disease in congregate living facilities for older adults.
“We recommend informing the public of the names of any congregate living facility (nursing home, independent congregate living facility, assisted living/residential and memory care facility) where a reportable infectious disease is discovered in one resident or staff member within 24 hours of receiving the report. This information to include the name of the business, and number of cases. The current lack of transparency and public access to this information puts increased numbers of people at risk, including not only those who work and live in these facilities, but also family, friends, vendors, caregivers and others who frequent these facilities. Knowledge of, and accessibility to this information is in the public interest and common good.
“As evidenced by the recent stories in The Napa Valley Register on the reluctance of these facilities to release true and accurate information, the community cannot rely on these businesses to inform the public on the actual status of outbreaks in these facilities.
“Consequently we ask the Board to make public, on the County website, the communicable disease data that is required to be reported to the County Health Department by congregate living facilities for older adults so that all of us will have access to the critical information and be able to practice safeguards and slow down the pandemic as responsible community members. (Signed by Mary G. Palmer, Chair.)
“Pre-pandemic, the county public health department would investigate and assist with infection control of outbreaks of diseases like influenza, gastroenteritis or scabies, but never publicly identified the facilities because the public health department is not licensing or enforcement authority, Relucio said.
Amid the COGID-19 pandemic, the state has allowed individual counties to decide whether to make information about coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes, hit particularly hard by the disease, available to the public. Los Angles County chooses to do so; Napa County has been among the many that do not, in part to protect patient privacy, spokesperson, Upton said.
The county will now provide the names of facilities experiencing outbreaks, Relucio confirmed, following a written request to do so from the Napa County Commission on Aging, a board of supervisor’s-appointed advisory committee dealing with issues that impact senior citizens.
The Commission has long desired increased transparency from nursing homes, according to Commissioner Naomi Dreskin-Anderson, an elder law attorney in Napa County. It has been raised repetitively as an issue at the commission’s monthly meetings, she said, and finally, commissioners decided enough was enough.
We are very supportive of Dr. Relucio and the county’s response to the virus overall, but this was one area that was very startling to us, “Dreskin-Anderson said, of the public health department’s previous practice of not reporting the names of the facilities. The notion that disclosing coronavirus case counts at a care facility might violate patient privacy is “ridiculous, “Dreskin-Anderson added.
I’m so very proud of our Napa County Commission on Aging, our Board of Supervisors and our County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio.
Thanks, Sarah, for letting me borrow huge chunks of your excellently written story.
For what it’s worth, I served, proudly, on the NC Commission on Aging, and I strongly recommend applying for membership. You are given the opportunity to help make Napa County a friendlier place for all of us older citizens. I understand there might be an opening. Contact our County Clerk for more information.
