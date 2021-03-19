Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Napa County made the right call

“As evidenced by the recent stories in The Napa Valley Register on the reluctance of these facilities to release true and accurate information, the community cannot rely on these businesses to inform the public on the actual status of outbreaks in these facilities.

“Consequently we ask the Board to make public, on the County website, the communicable disease data that is required to be reported to the County Health Department by congregate living facilities for older adults so that all of us will have access to the critical information and be able to practice safeguards and slow down the pandemic as responsible community members. (Signed by Mary G. Palmer, Chair.)

“Pre-pandemic, the county public health department would investigate and assist with infection control of outbreaks of diseases like influenza, gastroenteritis or scabies, but never publicly identified the facilities because the public health department is not licensing or enforcement authority, Relucio said.

Amid the COGID-19 pandemic, the state has allowed individual counties to decide whether to make information about coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes, hit particularly hard by the disease, available to the public. Los Angles County chooses to do so; Napa County has been among the many that do not, in part to protect patient privacy, spokesperson, Upton said.