Good morning, my friends and welcome to our Corner.
Before we begin on new ideas and subjects, let’s give a quick review of how we want to be the best that we can possibly be in mind, body and spirit, by reviewing what we’ve been discussing, and what we are working towards for new beginnings for our New Year.
We want to become all that we can be in all areas of our lives by taking good care of ourselves, so let’s do a quick review: Each one is Very Important!
# 1) Eat only Healthy Foods. Read Dr. Mark Hyman’s book, “Food – What the Heck Should I Eat”. No more ‘junk foods’.
# 2) Exercise often, both our bodies and our minds.
#3) Take up Meditation and Journaling for peace of mind, and the opportunity to know our true selves.
#4) Volunteer. Get out and find something that you can do for others. Volunteering for something you believe in gives back so much pleasure. Don’t cheat yourselves. Find out for yourselves. Give Molly’s Angels a call, 707-224-8971, as an example. They do so much for seniors, and need help as a driver to get seniors to their doctor’s appointment, etc, or to give them a telephone call visit, and more. It’s so wonderful how it works. “Give and you shall receive.”
Recently, we received a most welcome email from Ann Davis, Librarian and Head of Children’s Services at Napa County Library on news for seniors. In addition to the new Tech Help classes we talked about last week, Ann tell us: “Last spring the library started a special collection of adult books dealing with memory loss and Alzheimer’s. Copies of the booklist are available at the Reference Desk in Napa. Also, the Library has a “Books by Mail Program”. This is a free service for Napa County residents who live in remote areas or those who are unable to come to a library branch due to physical limitations or lack of transportation. Customers fill out an application of the formats and genres they prefer to receive by mail. For more information, customers can call 707-253-4007 to get started.” Thank you, Ann. This is great news for us seniors.
By the way, if you are interested in the Tech Help classes, call 707-253-4235. Also, use this number if you would like to sign up for the class.
Next, we have a notice about the next LGBT Seniors Discussion Group meeting. The date is Tuesday, Feb. 5, from 10:15 a.m. to noon at their usual location (Queen of the Valley Community Outreach, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102). This meeting is for those that consider themselves as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender older adults. The notice continues:
“Sometimes it seems that people are afraid of discussing romance, sex, or companionship when it comes to older adults. Yes, interests, relationships, and needs can change for us as we age, but that doesn’t mean they don’t exist. At February’s meeting we’ll explore how attendees view love, health, attraction, relationships, desire, and more. Whether it be personal or exploratory, platonic, romantic, or sexual, all are invited to contribute to the discussion.”
LGBTQ Connection continues to offer free drop-in counseling, often with appointments available the same week. No forms and no requirements. Full details can be found at http://bit.ly/LGBTQcounseling or contact Ian at 707-251-9432 to schedule.
Thank you, Ian.
I just received the following notice: Applicants sought for the Napa County Commission on Aging, representing District 5, with the term to commence immediately and expire September 30, 2020. Qualifications: individuals who are interested in trends related to aging and working with the Board of Supervisors. It is desirable that all appointees are over the age of 55, but a person of a younger age will not be excluded. Individuals applying must include a letter of recommendation with the application. The letter must be from either “Organizations Concerned with Older Adults,” or “an individual who is familiar with the applicant’s experience in advocating for older adults.”
This is a wonderful opportunity to volunteer and serve to help make things better for our seniors, but I would move fast if I were you. I’ve served for several years, and love the idea that we’re always trying to make life a little better for our seniors. Drop in at the County Executive Office, 1195 Third St., Suite 310, Napa or online at https://www.countyofnapa.org/1420/Committees-Commissions when on the webpage, scroll down to “Apply” then click on “Application Form.”
Our last announcement: If you are having trouble making ends meet, try the Friday Free Markets from 2- 4 p.m. at the following locations: Every 1st Friday, Hope Christian Center, 721 Trancas St., Napa; Every 2nd Friday, Napa County health & Human Services, 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa; Every 3rd Friday, Ole Health, 1141 Pear Tree Lane, Napa; Every 4th Friday, Napa Spanish SDA Church, 1011 Pueblo Avenue, Napa; Every 5th Friday, Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1226 Salvador Ave., Napa
Be sure to bring a reusable bag, and it’s first come, first served.
Thank you all for visiting our Corner, and make each of your days a treat for yourself and for others.