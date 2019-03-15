Good morning, dear readers. We’re almost into spring, with blue skies and warmer weather. Delicious!
I’d love for you to meet a friend of mine, who manages the Information & Assistance (I&A) program, medical social worker, Tiffanie Walker. Thank you, Tiffanie, for sending the following information, so vital to seniors in maintaining contact on serious issues. This service is so comforting to seniors.
This is a service for seniors 60 and above, provided by Collabria Care in association with Napa County. This service enables us seniors to maintain our long-term independence.
This includes providing housing support, caregiver resources, transportation services and information about food access.
I&A also manages a registry of vetted caregivers in Napa County. Caregivers are recruited and listed after careful screening. In order for caregivers to be included and receive a permit, an application with supporting documentation is required. Once everything is complete, I&A will match caregivers with seniors in the community who are in need of service.
More about Tiffanie: Before managing the I&A program, she worked with seniors and their families at the Collabria Day Program. Tiffanie encourages seniors to call about any serious challenges or questions they may have. She then assesses their needs and connects them to local services or provides referrals to programs in other communities. When necessary, Tiffanie will make a home visit to evaluate the needs of a senior and their family.
Tiffanie tells us that the types of services required and their urgency can vary a lot. Last summer during a heat wave, Tiffanie was instrumental in restoring electrical power to a frail elderly couple after their family’s efforts failed. She found transportation options for an elderly woman who had difficulty attending her medical appointments, and she identified elder abuse in a situation with a senior who suffered from cognitive issues and coordinated services with Adult Protective Services.
Tiffanie is amazing. She is very patient, knowledgeable and a godsend to Napa County seniors
“I am a problem solver” says Tiffanie. “Whatever your problem, I’m here to help.”
If you are aged 60 or above, or if you have a question about your senior neighbor or family member, you can contact Tiffanie at 707.253.4248.
Tiffanie is genuinely interested in helping us, so don’t hesitate in giving her a call.
Speaking of kind and thoughtful people, I’d like to wave a hello to our Napa County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht. I always enjoy reading his monthly E Newsletters. In his February 2019 edition, he spoke about the “Be Kind” button that he wears, and that he’s been asked “Does it work?” His reply is: “I tell them I can’t answer for others, but it sure makes me work on it. If it gives others in this world pause, to be kind, then that’s a bonus! I choose to focus on kindness because I think kindness is the foundation to creating a community that is respectful, responsible and caring.”
I would say that Supervisor Wagenknecht has proven in the many years that he has served in county and city governments that his leadership has gone a long way in creating such a community. Thank you, Brad, and thank you for my “Be Kind” pin.
I recently received a notice from Robert Hayes, marketing and communications manager of Collabria Care about the new workshops being held in 2019.
First is titled,”Loving Spirit Workshop” from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. on May 4 and 5 at Collabria Care at 414 South Jefferson St., Napa. This workshop is restricted to those suffering grief from the loss of a loved one, only, as that’s where the greatest need is, and there are only 30 spaces available.
Dayle E. Spencer, author of “Loving Allie, Transforming the Journey of Loss, and Loving Spirit, Self-help for the Journey of Loss,” will be offering a free, two-day grief recovery workshop at Collabria Care, Napa. If you have suffered a major loss in your life from the death of a loved one, you will learn techniques to help you in your recovery process.
The workshop approaches the loss from many perspectives: spiritual, multi-cultural, psychological, experiential, and through our own personalities. Each participant will receive a free Myers-Briggs personality assessment to help them understand how loss is experienced and expressed differently. They will also receive an autographed copy of: “Loving Allie” and a workbook based on Loving Spirit.
All participants must attend both days of the session. This is a free community service, however pre-registration is required.
Contact Janeen Fabulae to reserve your place ca 707.258.9080 or jfabulae@collabriacare.org.
For more information, visit lovingspirit.info
The second, “Learning to Live with Loss,” is an eight-week, grief-support group for adults who have experienced the loss of a loved one. This is a free community service, but pre-registration is required. They have two new groups:
March 26—May 14, 2:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1474 Oak Ave., St. Helena (Red Cross Building).
Napa: May 6 – July 1, 3 to 4:30 p.m. at 414 South Jefferson St.
Thank you, Robbie
And, last but not least: Remember to tune into: “Senior Moments,” hosted by Barry Martin, every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. and noon on KVON 1440 AM (Streaming at kvon.com).
Bye for now, and enjoy the weather. Also, we should all steal a page from Brad’s ‘kindness book’.