Senior Corner

Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: News from Molly's Angels

Good morning, dear readers.

I’ve received some wonderful news from Olivia Dodd, interim executive director of Molly’s Angels, who says, “I am happy to share that the Molly’s Angels board of directors has officially opened their search for the chief executive officer position."

I'm very excited and honored to be given the privilege of helping get the word out, because, as you know, Molly’s Angels is a pet project of mine. This group of volunteers provides transportation for seniors to get us to doctor appointments. Another service they provide is Molly’s Care Calls when volunteers check in weekly to seniors living alone to offer a safety check and friendly conversation. The website (MollysAngels.com) can fill you in on those details.

The job description reads: “Molly’s Angels is a nonprofit organization serving Napa County since 1999. The organization serves Napa County seniors, providing volunteer transportation and support services to ensure independent living with confidence, dignity and integrity. The board of directors is looking for a dynamic relationship-oriented chief executive officer who is passionate about expanding the organization to better serve the community.”

They are looking for someone with a love for the mission and with vision to expand the breadth and depth of Molly’s impact for seniors across the county. If you happen to know of a stellar leader with nonprofit experience who might be a good fit, please encourage them to take a look.

I would also like to express appreciation to Olivia Dodd who has served as the interim director for the last few months. She has made a big difference in a short period of time.

We wish you much good luck in the future, Olivia.

Series: Napa County Senior Corner with Betty Rhodes

Betty Rhodes writes about senior living in Napa Valley. "I enjoy being a senior, and I appreciate being able to continue championing the causes of seniors. We live in a very ‘senior friendly’ valley, with much for seniors to do in order to remain healthy in mind, spirit and body."

Senior Corner runs in Faces & Places in the Napa Valley Register on Sundays.

Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner, Grandma Scammers in Napa County
Betty Rhodes

Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner, Grandma Scammers in Napa County

  • BETTY RHODES
  • Updated
Good morning and welcome to our Corner.

Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: The saga of my journal buddy and me
Betty Rhodes

Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: The saga of my journal buddy and me

  • BETTY RHODES
  • Updated
Betty Rhodes has given up driving at the age of 94, but now she has found a new companion to keep her busy: her journal. 

Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Two programs to help Napa Valley seniors
Betty Rhodes

Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Two programs to help Napa Valley seniors

  • BETTY RHODES
  • Updated
Betty shares information about two programs for Napa seniors, Meals on Wheels and Wellness on Wheels. 

Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: The importance of exercise
Betty Rhodes

Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: The importance of exercise

  • BETTY RHODES
  • Updated
Betty Rhodes checks out ideas for exercising for seniors and shares why it is so important. 

Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: My favorite words
Lifestyles

Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: My favorite words

  • BETTY RHODES
  • Updated
After giving up driving, Betty Rhodes considers how important the kindness of volunteers and others is in life. 

Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: The amazing Molly's Angels
Columnists

Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: The amazing Molly's Angels

  • BETTY RHODES
  • Updated
Betty Rhodes learns about new programs from Molly's Angels to help seniors in Napa County.

Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Mother's Day and memories
Betty Rhodes

Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Mother's Day and memories

  • BETTY RHODES
  • Updated
Betty Rhodes shares memories on Mother's Day along with a story from a reader. 

Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Help for the hungry in Napa County
Betty Rhodes

Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Help for the hungry in Napa County

  • BETTY RHODES
  • Updated
Betty Rhodes talks to Justin Gomez, from the board of Molly's Angels, about food insecurity in Napa Valley. 

Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner
Betty Rhodes

Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner

  • BETTY RHODES
  • Updated

“Starting Anew” and today’s column is an exciting blast off of truly effective ways of living our lives in a way that we’ll be doing all that we can do to live the best life, ever.

Betty Rhodes mug

Betty Rhodes
