Betty Rhodes' Senior Corner: On the mend

I just got off the phone with Sarah on an hour constellation call where I learned much more, plus she answered many of my questions. It’s exciting to have a certified health coach as your teacher. She gave me excellent advice on stretching exercises for my leg and deep breathing exercises to relax and unwind.

I can’t praise Sara enough. Even though the classes will soon be over, I believe that she has additional plans for more classes. To contact her, her email is: saragcoach4life@gmail.com.

Sarah’s four classes on wellness are called “Plan Your Roadmap to Optimal Health.” I’m learning so many things I didn’t know about healthy eating and taking care that you cut down on eating so many take-out meals and increase plant-based foods, such as legumes, nuts, seeds berries and vegetables.

My last class will be on Tuesday, and I must say, I will miss all that I have learned and continue to learn from my teacher.

It’s great fun to keep learning and growing, whatever your age.

Chatting with you today has really picked up my spirits and I thank you.

How about doing something really fun this week? Maybe remember something you enjoyed doing when you were a youngster.

I look forward to our next visit.

Contact Betty at: bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net.