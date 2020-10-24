Betty Rhodes' Senior Corner: On the mend

Forgive me if I don’t get up. I’m feeling great, but while exercising a few weeks ago, I managed to twist my right knee and it’s still pretty cranky when I try to stand. Once I’m up, I’m good to go, just a little more slowly
I’m very lucky to have a wonderful osteopath, Susan Cislo, DO. She helped me several years ago when I had back pain. I’ve been with her ever since. With her amazing hands, I’ve been without pain for nearly four years. I’m looking forward to seeing her next week.
You can contact Susan Cislo at Bay Area Osteopathic Inc., 3431 Broadway, Suite A2, American Canyon, 707-731-0921.
Speaking of taking good care of yourself, I recommend your reading “Fit for Life” by Sean McCauley who writes about the huge importance of staying fit and eating healthy. “Fit for Life” appears in our Napa Valley Register on Saturdays.
Last Saturday he had a great-sounding drink to make in your blender using a banana, peanut butter, chia seeds, a little honey and some water. It includes healthy carbohydrates, sufficient protein content, and healthy fats. Sounds great, Sean.
Staying physically fit is very important, as we know, and staying mentally fit is equally important.
I shared with you last Saturday that I had signed up for a class presented by Napa Valley College. It’s a series of four classes, which will end soon. These classes are online. Even though these classes will be ending, I wanted to encourage you to contact the teacher, Sarah Goff, a certified health coach.
I just got off the phone with Sarah on an hour constellation call where I learned much more, plus she answered many of my questions. It’s exciting to have a certified health coach as your teacher. She gave me excellent advice on stretching exercises for my leg and deep breathing exercises to relax and unwind.
I can’t praise Sara enough. Even though the classes will soon be over, I believe that she has additional plans for more classes. To contact her, her email is: saragcoach4life@gmail.com.
Sarah’s four classes on wellness are called “Plan Your Roadmap to Optimal Health.” I’m learning so many things I didn’t know about healthy eating and taking care that you cut down on eating so many take-out meals and increase plant-based foods, such as legumes, nuts, seeds berries and vegetables.
My last class will be on Tuesday, and I must say, I will miss all that I have learned and continue to learn from my teacher.
It’s great fun to keep learning and growing, whatever your age.
Chatting with you today has really picked up my spirits and I thank you.
How about doing something really fun this week? Maybe remember something you enjoyed doing when you were a youngster.
I look forward to our next visit.
Contact Betty at: bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!