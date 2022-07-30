Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Parting with your four-wheeled friend

Good morning, dear friends.

I recently made the difficult decision, at the age of 94, to give up driving.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

I thought I’d share with you, this morning, how strange it feels to be without my sweet little car. We’d been good buddies for many years and I miss her.

How quickly we lose our independence when we are no longer able to go to the garage, hop into our car and take off.

I am so used to using my car to get around: meeting family and friends for lunch, dropping by the library and picking up a few books to read, swinging by our Senior Center for lunch, so many pleasant adventures that are no longer possible.

Yes, it’s difficult losing your freedom to come and go when you want to. Friends are very kind about offering to take you to meetings; as a matter of fact, a new friend, Bob Wallin, kindly offered to drive me to one of our meetings recently, Kindness is always appreciated.

Of course I enjoy my home and love working in my garden, but, oh my, that sweet independence has gone bye-bye. I’m looking forward to taking long walks and staying fit.

Actually, we are very fortunate to have in Napa County Molly’s Angels, offering free transportation to and from our doctor’s appointments. I’ve been a very happy customer ever since the loss of my car.

Call them at 707-224-8971. You must be a Napa County resident and 60 years of age or older, or less than 60 with a legal disability.

So, my friends, enjoy your four-wheel buddies, but know when it’s time to walk away.

It’s always a pleasure visiting with you.

Send your ideas of stories about and for seniors to: Bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com