 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior Corner

Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Parting with your four-wheeled friend

Good morning, dear friends.

I recently made the difficult decision, at the age of 94, to give up driving.

I thought I’d share with you, this morning, how strange it feels to be without my sweet little car. We’d been good buddies for many years and I miss her.

How quickly we lose our independence when we are no longer able to go to the garage, hop into our car and take off.

I am so used to using my car to get around: meeting family and friends for lunch, dropping by the library and picking up a few books to read, swinging by our Senior Center for lunch, so many pleasant adventures that are no longer possible.

Betty Rhodes mug

Betty Rhodes

Yes, it’s difficult losing your freedom to come and go when you want to. Friends are very kind about offering to take you to meetings; as a matter of fact, a new friend, Bob Wallin, kindly offered to drive me to one of our meetings recently, Kindness is always appreciated.

People are also reading…

Of course I enjoy my home and love working in my garden, but, oh my, that sweet independence has gone bye-bye. I’m looking forward to taking long walks and staying fit.

Actually, we are very fortunate to have in Napa County Molly’s Angels, offering free transportation to and from our doctor’s appointments. I’ve been a very happy customer ever since the loss of my car.

Call them at 707-224-8971. You must be a Napa County resident and 60 years of age or older, or less than 60 with a legal disability.

So, my friends, enjoy your four-wheel buddies, but know when it’s time to walk away.

It’s always a pleasure visiting with you.

Send your ideas of stories about and for seniors to: Bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com

Watch Now: How a robot is helping seniors overcome loneliness, and more of today's top videos

See how a robot is helping senior citizens overcome their loneliness, how a vet at a San Diego wildlife center used rubber bands to save an owl's life, who could be starring in a new movie about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, and more of today's top videos.

How this robot is helping senior citizens overcome loneliness
Health & Fitness
AP

How this robot is helping senior citizens overcome loneliness

  • Updated
  • 0

Cutii is the personal companion of the future.

How man used rubber bands to save owl's life
National
AP

How man used rubber bands to save owl's life

  • Updated
  • 0

See how a veterinarian used rubber bands and rods to save an owl at San Diego Human Society Project Wildlife.

Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem set to play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin-directed film
Entertainment
AP

Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem set to play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin-directed film

  • Updated
  • 0

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are in talks to play television titans Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz for a film that is set to be directed by Aa…

New state flag flies over Mississippi Capitol
National
AP

New state flag flies over Mississippi Capitol

  • Updated
  • 0

Mississippi hoisted a new state flag without the Confederate battle emblem on Monday, just over six months after legislators retired the last …

French wine, vines headed home after year in space
National
AP

French wine, vines headed home after year in space

  • Updated
  • 0

French wine and vines are headed back to Earth after a year aboard the International Space Station. SpaceX's Dragon cargo capsule undocked Tue…

Watch this deer have the time of his life splashing in the mud
World
AP

Watch this deer have the time of his life splashing in the mud

  • Updated
  • 0

This is the moment a hidden camera trap caught a happy deer jumping around in a muddy puddle.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Will you try it? Velveeta has made a cheese-infused vodka

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News