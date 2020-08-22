Betty Rhodes' Senior Corner: Refining, not declining

It’s so wonderful to be with you, again.
This morning I’d like for us to discuss how we are all doing as we continue with “sheltering in place,” but first, I received an email recently from a new and valued friend, Kathy Ball who writes “Thursday Pulpit” for the St. Helena Star. Kathy’s email moved me to tears as it is written with such concern and caring for us older seniors and speaks to the important issues concerning seniors.
Kathy’s email:
“Good morning, Betty. I’ve been wanting to get a feel of what your column was all about. Thinking it’s great that you lend your ideas and voice to inform and help others.
“Have you written anything specific on progressing even in our maturing years? Some seniors feel that they are in the downward motion and life is coming to an end. That they have no purpose, suffering from illness, loneliness and are waiting to leave this earth.
“I’ve often thought that as seniors we have a lot to offer and we can grow and progress. Many are doing just this. People like you and me with our articles that are geared to help others.
“One of my articles was about refining not declining. A spiritual approach. But spiritual ideas lead to practical ideas and solutions.
“I’m so grateful to those seniors volunteering at workplaces, hospitals, food delivery, calling other seniors who are in need of conversation, and those that are still working into their later years.
“It’s really about education. If we were taught that we are a valuable asset to our world and that every minute on earth there is something we can think or do that adds to the growth and prosperity of all, I think we would have a different mindset for our so-called senior years.
“We work all our lives (toddler, student, marriage, friendship, family, business, etc.) then we think of retirement — a kind of cycle of the human experience.
“When a toddler takes their first step we cheer and have great expectation. When a senior tries to progress, they might get a cheer but there doesn’t seem to be great expectation.
“Keeping our minds and bodies active is so important and there are so many opportunities to do so with a sense of purpose and joy. No doubt you have covered these opportunities in your columns. Maybe not all at once but they are imbedded in them.”
Thank you, Kathy, for letting us share your beautiful message.
A bit of a take off on Kathy’s email, let’s gather, in a very safe way to discuss how we are managing our time. Are we taking the time to do something new and exciting? Making our time count? Or are we wasting it, sitting around watching TV or reading all day?
I hope the former. My feeling is that you are all “doers,” helping others who need your help, staying healthy by exercising and eating healthy foods. Staying on top of the news, being a part of the action.
Proving to others that older seniors are still helping get things done, serving on committees dedicated to helping seniors and the disabled.
I was thrilled to read about Molly’s Angels adding a new service of getting food to seniors who are unable to get to the grocery store. I believe that it would be an honor to serve as a volunteer for Molly’s Angels. One of the nicest people I know, Howie Broxton is still one of their volunteers.
Let’s discuss these many days that we have ahead of us. How about approaching each day with a brand-new attitude, treating it as a gift? We have the time to: clean out those wardrobes, save only what brings us joy, focus on that stack of papers on our desks, tidy up our pantries, plan some healthy meals or get back into journaling and meditation.
We have the luxury of time. Let’s take advantage of that fact and benefit from it. How about finding a lovely park in which to walk? Walk vigorously, if able. Try for eight hours of sleep a night.
I’m setting a goal for myself to do a lot of these tasks before we meet again in two weeks, and I hope that you will do some of your own tasks before we meet again.
Before we say goodbye, may I offer a suggestion on what is helping me to both think more clearly and to have good energy? I exercise three times a week with Julie Webster. You’ve met her in past meetings of Senior Corner. She is a Certified Level 4 Essentrics instructor and recently moved from Napa To Colorado, where she is teaching exercise classes with the magic of Zoom. She is quite patient about helping us figure out how to be comfortable in learning to Zoom. Email is julie@julie-webster.com Phone Is 303-786-8715. I think we all know how much better and happier we are when we exercise.
I look forward to our getting together, safely, in two weeks. Goodbye for now. Smile and be happy.
Watch now: Lucky Penny’s ‘For the Love of It’
I always enjoy hearing from you. bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!