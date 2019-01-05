Betty Rhodes Senior Corner: Resolutions for 2019

Good morning, my friends,
I’d like to explain to you why I tell you my age. Life has been very good to me, and I’d like for you folks in your 70s, 80s and 90s-plus to rejoice in growing older. Find something that you love doing and do it. Keep healthy. Do what it takes to feel good and have a positive attitude. It will serve you well, and it’s never too late to learn to enjoy life.
I’d love to share what is working for me. I’ve just returned from my Eccentrics exercise class given by Julie Webster. I’ve made a promise to myself that this amazing exercise class will remain a very high priority for me in this New Year. Best exercise instructor I’ve ever had. You feel the results, immediately. Your body seems to come alive. Julie also sends out newsletters with outstanding advice on eating well, research on simple tips to improve our health. She does it all, and we all adore her. She’s a giver, the best kind of person. It’s important to her that you get it. She works us hard, but we love it. We leave her one hour class with a very happy, “lubricated” feeling in all of our joints. It’s heavenly.
In our latest newsletter, Julie had one of our classmates, Martha Tripp, write about her experience in taking Julie’s class. By the way, Martha is a giver too, plus she gives great hugs.
Martha writes, “I keep attending because my body and joints feel ‘lubed’ (my best description of how it feels) and because I want this continued mobility as I age. My two tips to anyone who wants to try this form of exercise are: 1) Just try it—you will love how your body feels right away. It is fun, social, non-judging and the instructor is very dedicated to your success. 2) Take it slow. It looks easier than it is to do. Most are not used to getting into deep movements but your body will feel the movements later. And don’t worry, you will improve each day and your body will like it!”
Thank you, Martha, very well said.
We attend Julie’s 8:30 a.m. class on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Other classes available are a 7:30, same day’s class. Julie has just recently started an evening class. In addition, she teaches classes at the Napa Senior Center.
If you are like me, sort of settling-in and getting your New Year’s plans off to a good start where you are controlling your time a bit better than last year, I would strongly urge you to take advantage of this wonderful class. We are being given this terrific opportunity of living longer. Let’s do it right and make staying healthy number one on our Hit Parade. Give Julie a call at (303) 786-8715 or email her at: Julie@julie-webster.com
By the way, Julie is a Level 4 instructor with Eccentrics, which, I believe, is as high as you can go.
My second focus for 2019 is my mind.
According to Dr. Nadine Sammy, associate lecturer for sport and exercise sciences at the University of Exeter: “In addition to staying physically healthy, we should also be focusing on improving our minds, by building self-awareness. Self awareness is the ability to recognize and understand our moods, emotions and drives. it can play a crucial role in improving mental and physical well-being over time.”
By understanding your feelings, motivations and behaviors in more depth, you can begin to act more consciously in order to make better choices for yourself,” Dr. Sammy says.
I personally want to “drive my own bus.” Be in better control of my life, the things I’d most like to accomplish, ways of understanding what the right thing to do for me is.
Dr. Sammy continues: “There are many ways of focusing on the mind, including journaling, meditation, practicing mindfulness or simply making time for self-reflection after certain activities or at the end of the day.
“The better we understand ourselves, allows us to play to our strengths and build on our weaknesses, thereby spurring us on to be our best self,” she adds.
What great advice. Encouraging us to slow down, work things out in our minds before making plans.
This is something that I want to become really good at. I’m great at spinning my wheels. How about you? Maybe this new idea just isn’t right for you. Does it excite you? Are you willing to spend the time necessary to do this task? It doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks. Is it right for you?
Whatever age we are, it’s always a good idea to truly get to know ourselves. Hang onto the good, and work on areas that we’d like to change. Having said that, try to make it a gift of giving, of helping make things better in whatever area speaks to you.
On the same subject of understanding ourselves better, I’m very eager to have the opportunity to continue learning, taking classes, exercising our minds, as we exercise out bodies.
So far, those are my two main ‘resolutions’ for 2019. Do what’s necessary to stay healthy, both in mind and body, continue to meet with you, weekly and share our ideas on our Senior Corner, and encouraging all of us to jump on that energy wagon and do all that we can do to “keep on keeping on,” as my friend, Don Fraser says.
I’m eager to find, once again, finding that quiet me-time by returning to writing in my journal, meditating, and getting acquainted with my inner self, focus on my mind and figuring out what I’d like to accomplish this wonderful New Year. I believe that if we can do this, it will give us the power to feel good about ourselves and that there are few limits on what we are capable of accomplishing. Let’s all be proud of our advanced ages. We have just begun to live, right?!
Tomorrow, Monday, Jan. 7 will be Napa LGBT Seniors Discussion Group will meet on an unusual day due to the holidays. The meeting location is Queen of the Valley Community Outreach, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102.
On Wednesday, Jan. 9 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Blue Note at Napa Opera House, DJ Rotten Robbie hosts VinyLGBTQ Party. This is a free dance party. You pick the music and they play it.
If you have any questions, please call Ian, program director, at 707-251-9432
Just one more quickie: Dr. Gill, recommends making one change in our lives that will make us smile more often. At the same time, identify one thing that makes us unhappy and try to do something to improve it. “Get those two in the bag, and you’ll be ready to look to other things to really give your health a boost further into the year.” So let’s focus on first, trying to be happier, and smile more often.
Well, my friends, that wraps it up for this week. Bye for now, see you next week.