Hi everyone. Welcome to our Corner. We have two exciting stories about new senior activities going on of great interest to seniors.
I’d like to make a few additions to our previous column in which I advised you to "Save the Date" for Kal Edward’s first of the year Retirement Renewal Forum, titled, The State of Your Estate, presented by Bruce Ketron, Napa probate and estate administration lawyer. Ketron has more than 30 years of professional experience and will be bringing personal anecdotes as well as taking questions from the audience.
Now in their fifth year, the forums offer both seniors who are retired and those about to retire the latest facts, figures and research on a wide number of pertinent topics. This year, after the first of the year Forum: The State of Your Estate, there will be: Safe Travel Options for Seniors, on Tuesday, May 7, followed by the Realities of Long-term care, on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The Forums are part of the Community Conversation Series sponsored by Collabria Care.
The first Forum takes place on Tuesday, March 5, at 5:30 p.m. in the Gasser Community Room, of Collabria Care, 414 Jefferson St., Napa. The forums are free of charge; however, reservations are recommended by phone: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, 707-258-9087 ext. 272 or jmcnab@collabriacare.org. Refreshments are served.
The forums were founded by Kal as a way of giving back to the community. “I much prefer the term renewal instead of retirement. These are prized years to learn, grow and renew ourselves. The forums are designed to bring renewing tools and wisdom that will be of value at this important stage of our lives.”
Kal’s Forums are assisted by advisory board members, Naomi Dreskin-Anderson, elder law attorney; Dr. Marly Perkins, psychologist; Brian Monske, wealth management advisor; Elizabeth Glenn-O’Dell, health and wellness professional; and popular chef and culinary advisor, Greg Cole.
This senior is very appreciative of these excellent forums presented by Kal and his advisory board members, and judging from the large attendance at these Forums, I am not alone.
Thank you, Kal, for always presenting first rate subjects of great interest for us.
Next is a delightful occasion, my friend, Joanne Busenbark and I experienced recently.
In early January we were invited to meet with Leadership Napa Valley’ Class 32 Practicum group by member Bonnie Andersen at her home.
We were bedazzled by the group’s enthusiasm and interest in doing their Practicum presentation on seniors. Joann and I, being long time avid advocates for seniors, were blown away.
Let me introduce you to this amazing group: Bonnie MacMaster Anderson, Natalie Griffin, Tammy Manning, Will Marcencia, Kim Brown Sims, and Bob Van Der Velde. It was such a pleasure to meet these folks. Next week, they’ve promised to send a little information about themselves for next week’s Corner.
Congratulations to these fine folks for having the inspiration and ability to create their practicum group project of Leadership Napa in record time. They were able to finalize a weekly KVON radio program to air Wednesday, March 6 at 7:30 a.m.
Senior Moments will be a live integration within KVON’s Wine Country Live morning show, hosted by Barry Martin. We might mention, in passing, that Practicum member Will Marcencia, owner of KVON, certainly helped to move things along in record time. Thank you, Will!
Each week, the 7:30 a.m. live show will be rebroadcast the afternoon of the same day around noon. The programming is sponsored by the Queen of the Valley Medical Center and Community Benefit in collaboration with Community Action Napa Valley (CANV) and supported by Leadership Napa Valley.
Bonnie has been most gracious in sending information to us, and we are very grateful. Please see the following: “The purpose of our project is to provide a major communications programs for the Senior Citizens of Napa County featuring information, education, support, and networking through a 30-minute weekly radio show.
The weekly Senior Moments will consist of interviews and discussions of selected topics relevant to California Older Adults. The lives of Napa Valley Seniors will be enhanced by program content covering issues such as advocacy, education opportunities, networking, wellness, and disaster preparedness.”
In the future, we will be bringing you more information about these folks and their new radio program, Senior Moments.
It was great fun bringing two top quality programs for seniors to your attention, today. We thank both Kal Edwards and Bonnie Andersen for your presentations.
Until next time, enjoy being the very best that you can be.