Betty Rhodes Senior Corner: Secrets of longevity
Good morning.
Let’s continue our discussion from last week concerning Dan Buettner, author of “Blue Zones Solution” who got us all talking, a few years ago, when he wrote of his travels around the world, checking out the longest living folks, and what their secrets were to a long and happy life.
Secret #1 Find Your Tribe
As Buettner says, “who you hang out with trumps just about everything else when it comes to your health.” So make good friends, who make you feel good just spending time with them. Oh, and stay away from the ones who are insensitive and inconsiderate. Where’s the fun in that?
Secret #2 Eat Smart
“The world’s most robust 100-year-olds stick with diets that are 95 percent plant based”, says Buettner. "They eat a little meat, but mostly fish,” he says. British researchers found that after tracking 65,000 people for 12 years, those who ate seven or more portions of vegetables and fruits every day lowered their risk of dying from the two leading causes of death -- cancer and cardiovascular disease -- by 25 percent and 31 percent.
Valter Longo, Ph.D., director of the University of Southern California’s Longevity Institute says, “Protein, especially from animal sources, activates two sets of genes that accelerate aging. Our studies have shown that people with the highest protein intake have the highest risk of cancer and mortality compared with those who eat the least.”
A little side note: Downsize your dishes. Nudge yourself toward eating less by using plates no larger than 10 inches (research shows it can reduce the amount you consume by 22 percent).
It’s interesting to note that Blue Zones eat their largest meal in the morning and their smallest at night.
As for beverages, most Blue Zone centenarians have a glass of wine a day—a habit that research shows boosts longevity. Go to Parade.com/Longevity Stew for a longevity-boosting recipe, called “Ikarian Longevity Stew with Black-Eyed Peas.”
Secret #3 Seek a Purpose
How boring life would be without a purpose, don’t you agree? Very old Blue Zoners share another trait: They have an activity, passion or career that motivates them and gives their life meaning.
Having a purpose in life provides a buffer against mortality, no matter your age. For instance, they discover they love singing in a choir, tutoring children or building model trains.
Also, having a sense of purpose might contribute to longevity by lowering the stress hormone cortisol. “Chronic stress leads to inflammation, which is associated with every age-related disease," Buettner says.
A growing body of research (New Scientist), points to how having a purpose can cut the risk of stroke and depression and increase life expectancy.
Secret #4 Move It
It’s no surprise that physical activity also keeps Blue Zoners young. What is unexpected: “They don’t exercise, per se,” says Buettner. “Instead, their lifestyles encourage physical activity. They garden, bake bread from scratch and walk to the store or to work."
Structured exercise is healthy, too — it can extend life expectancy by 4.5 years, according to a 2012 study by the National Institutes of Health. If you don’t already have a regular routine, consider starting a walking group. It helps to motivate you and is more fun.
Thank you, Dan Buettner. Reading you again after three years is just as fresh and meaningful, and exciting, as it was then. Each of the four "Super-Simple Secrets to Living Longer, Healthier and Happier" from Centenarians and Buettner makes good sense, and I believe #1 Find Your Tribe is in the correct place.
I contacted my friend, Linda Button, recreation coordinator at Napa Senior Center, for "what’s new?" and Linda never disappoints. You’ll have to move fast on this one, with only six openings remaining.
Rancho Gordo is a nationally acclaimed purveyor of heirloom dried beans and their headquarters is at 1924 Yajome St. Owner, Steve Sando, has offered a tour and lunch to interested seniors. This is a free tour and tasting with limited availability. Date and time: Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 11:50 a.m. to 1:35 p.m.
Rush to the phone and call 707-255-1800, and I hope that you will be one of the lucky ones. You must provide your own transportation.
I just received my Fall Edition of City of Napa Parks & Recreation Services. Just a few of the exciting new classes and activities being offered:
The Fuller Park Tree Walk, lead by UC Master Gardeners of Napa County, will lead a leisurely walk through one of the gems of downtown Napa, Fuller Park. We’ll learn the names of 44 different trees. Location: northwest corner of the Park. Friday, Sept. 7, at 9-11 a.m. No fee, but please register. Using Code 11558.
Another must see: Napa County Historical Society. Check out the beautifully refurbished Goodman Library, which has recently won the Historical Project of the year by the National Public Works Association. Napa County Historical Society Board President Scott Sedgley will entertain us with stories of Napa’s colorful past. Location: Goodman Library. Date: Friday, Nov. 2, at 9-11 a.m. Please reserve space, Code 11847. The event is free.
Today was great fun, learning how to grow older and loving it, taking advantage of fun classes and events at our Napa Senior Center, being invited to Rancho Gordo’s.
Put forth the effort to “find your tribe.” You’ll be so glad you did.
Till next week, welcome each moment with open arms. The good far outweighs the bad -- if you make it so.
Betty Rhodes is a senior advocate who lives in Napa. Reach her at bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net