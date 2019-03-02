Good morning, everyone. Let’s have a look at some of what we’ll be talking about today.
I wanted to remind you that Dr. James Keolker will be offering one of his very popular mediation classes this coming Friday, March 8 at 9:30 a.m. as well as the following Friday, March 15, also at 9:30 a.m. at Rianda House Senior Education Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena. Be sure to call for reservations, 707-963-8555. These classes are a gift from James and Rianda House to the community.
I’d also like to share with you a bit about Dr. Keolker. As we discussed last time we were together, he is a certified master teacher, and took his training at Mindfulness Teaching Institute and just recently became eligible for international accreditation. He has, in addition, taught classes at Spirit Rock Meditation Center, Ratna Ling Retreat Center and, locally for Collabria Care Wellness Center, among others. We are very fortunate to have someone of his background volunteering to teach us.
Thank you, James, and congratulations on beginning your fifth year of teaching meditation at Rianda House.
Dear readers, last week I began introducing you to members of one of the Practicum groups of this year’s Leadership Napa Valley Class. I’d like to honor them, because they are all involved in helping folks in our community, and will be, even more so, when they complete their time with LNV.
I’m proud of the fact that they care about making things just a little bit better for others. In this case the others happen to be the seniors who live in Napa County. Beginning this coming Wednesday, March 6, at 7:30 a.m. we seniors will be enjoying the first of a weekly 30-minute program with information and news specifically for Napa County seniors. Each Wednesday, there will also be a rebroadcast of Senior Moments at noon.
Now, let’s continue meeting the rest of the group.
Natalie Griffin is a Napa native who has held a variety of roles within the Active 20-30 Club of Napa #57 since joining in 2013, and is the development director at Napa Humane. Natalie believes in creating opportunities for local youth to explore, grow and give back will ensure our future leaders are compassionate, inquisitive, and well-prepared for their adult lives. Thank you, Natalie.
Our next member is Kim Brown Sims, who serves Queen of the Valley Medical Center as the VP of patient care services and chief nurse executive. Kim is also the president-elect for the California Association of Healthcare Leaders (CAHL), the California affiliate of ACHE.
Kim attended Napa Valley College for her licensed vocational nursing certification and did her first clinical rotations at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center. Although she never officially worked at the Queen she lived in Napa and was recruited here as the chief nursing officer in 2017.
Thank you, Kim.
Bob Van Der Velde moved with his wife Laura and his mom to Napa two years ago, and finds this a wonderful place to live. Bob is dean of sciences at Napa Valley College.
As a new resident, Bob finds Leadership Napa Valley to be a great introduction to the community. “One of the things I really appreciate about the program is that we are divided into groups to work on various needs for the Napa community, and some of those groups, over the 32 years of the program, have made a lasting positive difference for our fellow citizens. Our small practicum group is a mix of newer and longer residents, but we have united around what we see as an unmet need, providing seniors with information and helping to reduce their isolation.”
Thank you, Bob, for an excellent definition of what Leadership Napa Valley’s purpose is in our community.
Last, but far from least, is Will Marcencia, chief executor at Wine Down Media (99.3 FM The Vine and 1440 AM KVON) Will has an interesting tale to tell: “My wife, Julissa, and I moved to Napa in July 2017 when we acquired the radio stations after we determined to write our own destiny and left our media corporate jobs in Los Angeles.”
Will’s fascinating story of Julissa’s and his last name: “I was born Martinez but my wife and I blended our birth last names together to start our own legacy…Martinez + Plascencia = Marcencia.”
Will has two senior grandmothers in their late 80s so he has an extra soft spot for issues that affect seniors.
He learned about Leadership NV from new friends. “Thus far, it has exceeded my expectations of what I would learn about my new community I am proud to call home now. I have made such strong friendships already that I know will last a very long time.”
A few of the Wine Down Media Recognitions, received by Will: “2018 Napa County Sheriff’s office Complex Fire First Responders’ Medal”; “2018 Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Harvesting Pride Award”; “2018 Senator Bill Dodd Napa County Small Business of the Year.”
Thank you all for the wonderful gift of Senior Moments, especially for our Napa County isolated seniors, who may only be able to receive information through their radios.
Well, my friends. We’re a little bit overtime so goodbye for now and thanks for joining me at our Corner. Let’s close with the promise that we will always try to be all that we can be.