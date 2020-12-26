Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: SInging for others' suppers

This year has undoubtedly been a change of pace for these active and social ladies who were forced into isolation. They decided to meet every day at 5 p.m. on Zoom and play the ukulele and sing.

They did this every day starting in early April, and it became an important part of their day. They picked a few songs and began. They had a lot of fun, laughed a lot, and it soon became a source of strength and solace for them. After 7 months of self-teaching, their goal would be to play in nursing homes when this pandemic was over.

When Rachel saw on TV the long lines of people waiting for food and then learned that the Napa Food Bank had used up its entire year’s budget in only three months, they knew they had to do something quickly.

A lot of people were asking to hear them so they decided to a concert on Zoom. This plan took on a life of its own. Rachel’s granddaughter, Amara Messeret works for Zoom. She lives in Denver, Colorado and volunteered to help them set up a Zoom Benefit Concert.