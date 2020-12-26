Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: SInging for others' suppers

Hi, everyone. I hope Santa was good to you all.
Today we were given the opportunity to bring you a lovely story about two senior ladies, ages 71 and 91.
Evy Warshawski, kindly suggested to Ellyn Elson to send this story to our Corner, and we are so pleased that she did. It’s a wonderful story of how two seniors stepped up to help others, less fortunate than themselves.
“On Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at noon two Napa seniors, ages 71 and 91, gave a virtual concert on Zoom singing and playing the ukulele for friends and family with the goal of raising money for the Napa Food Bank. The original goal was to raise $500. Miraculously, they raised $10,000 for the Napa Food Bank, which will serve approximately 8,000 meals according to Shirley King, coordinator of Napa Food Bank.”
Rachel Friedman, 91, and Paulette Litz, 71, have been friends for more than 30 years. Long-time Napa residents, they retired from the Napa Preschool Special Ed Program for the Napa County Office of Education. Paulette worked as a speech therapist and Rachel was a teacher.
They shared many hobbies together, walking, playing Mah Jong, volunteering, taking ukulele classes from their “Guru” Gordon Lustig, musician and friend.
This had been a difficult year for them as for most others. Paulette lost her younger sister after open-heart surgery. Rachel was struggling to manage living alone and keeping safe as she is in the most vulnerable age group. They became a source of strength for each other. They originally had mastered three chords and shared a great love for playing and singing familiar songs.
This year has undoubtedly been a change of pace for these active and social ladies who were forced into isolation. They decided to meet every day at 5 p.m. on Zoom and play the ukulele and sing.
They did this every day starting in early April, and it became an important part of their day. They picked a few songs and began. They had a lot of fun, laughed a lot, and it soon became a source of strength and solace for them. After 7 months of self-teaching, their goal would be to play in nursing homes when this pandemic was over.
When Rachel saw on TV the long lines of people waiting for food and then learned that the Napa Food Bank had used up its entire year’s budget in only three months, they knew they had to do something quickly.
A lot of people were asking to hear them so they decided to a concert on Zoom. This plan took on a life of its own. Rachel’s granddaughter, Amara Messeret works for Zoom. She lives in Denver, Colorado and volunteered to help them set up a Zoom Benefit Concert.
Their ukuleles Gordon Lustig came in as a consultant in the last month, giving them confidence and also some very good suggestions. Their granddaughter Amara and her fiancé Zak and Ben Devine, Paulette’s son, patiently listened to them and gave them feedback that helped too. When they felt prepared for the concert/fundraiser, they invited their 200 friends and family to join them on Zoom and to make a contribution through a newly established, GoFundMe account.
On the day of the event, they set up a computer elevated on a milk crate and placed themselves near a table by the window in Rachel’s home — and with more chutzpah than skill, they went for it.
The concert was an hour long. Amara did the introduction and they sang and played 10 familiar and uplifting songs like “It’s a Wonderful World,” “Lovely Hula Hands” and “Dream.” Attendees were encouraged to sing along. There were 96 viewers and the numbers on GoFundMe earmarked for the Food Bank soared. One of the attendees was very generous and made a $3,000 donation as a tribute for Rachel’s 91st birthday on Dec. 14.
As of today, the GoFundMe account titled “Sing for Their Supper” has raised $9,530. With additional cash and check donations to the Food Bank still coming in for the concert, the final donation will be $10,000. If anyone would like to make a contribution, they can go directly to “Sing for Their Supper” at GoFundMe.
This really goes to show that nothing can get in the way of making an impact, of helping others — no matter how vulnerable we may feel individually. Together we can make a difference. It just takes a good idea, some determination, and plenty of hours figuring out how to use Zoom.
Rachel and Paulette hope their humble efforts serve to inspire others who are feeling limited by this pandemic to take action of some sort. It is truly a miracle.
I’m sure someone reading this will be encouraged to think of some way that they can be of service to others, as well.
Congratulations to Rachel and Paulette. Great job!!!
Let’s all make a comfortable contribution by going to “Sing for Their Supper” at GoFundMe for the Food Bank.
Thank you, Ellyn, for sharing this warm and lovely story, in the Christmas Spirit.
Goodbye for now. Have a lovely Happy New Year.
Let’s keep in touch at: bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net