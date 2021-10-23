Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Something for your grandkids

Hi, dear senior friends,

I recently received a note from Evy Warshawski. Evy and I have kept in contact since we met when she was serving as executive and artistic director of the Napa Valley Opera House in 2009 when Leadership Napa Valley Class 22, my class, visited and met Evy.

Evy enlightened us on the programs being presented at that time. She was very informative and we all thoroughly enjoyed her exciting and knowledgeable presentation. She was also serving on the board of LNV at that time. Happily, we’ve kept in touch through the years.

She and her husband Morrie Warshawski started E & M Presents in 2015, presenting affordable, entertaining performing arts geared to families with children as well as other performing arts linked to community partnerships.

I know that grandparents and parents have enjoyed taking their little ones to various shows introduced by E & M Presents, such as: Popovich Comedy Pet Theater, or Sing-Along, “Frozen,” Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience, and Zoppe Italian Family Circus

The note I received from Evy recently was asking to help let grandparents and parents know about E & M Presents new production, Strut Your Stuff.