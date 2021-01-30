Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Staying young through music

Hi, friends. I’m on a ‘Keep Ourselves Young Kick’. Today we’re going to be talking about How to Keep our Brains Young with Music.
If we want to firm up our bodies, we head to the gym, (one of these days). If we want to exercise our brains, we listen to music.
“There are few things that stimulate the brain the way music does,” says one John Hopkins otolaryngologist. “If you want to keep your brain engaged throughout the aging process, listening to or playing music is a great tool. It provides a total brain workout.”
This is from an article written by John Hopkins researchers who have had dozens of jazz performers and rappers improvise music while lying down inside an fMRI (functional magnetic resonance imaging) machine to watch and see which areas of their brains light up.
Research has shown that listening to music can reduce anxiety, blood pressure, and pain as well as improve sleep quality, mood, mental alertness, and memory.
The Brain-Music Connection
Experts are trying to understand how our brains can hear and play music. A stereo system puts out vibrations that travel through the air and somehow get inside the ear canal. These vibrations tickle the eardrum and are transmitted into an electrical signal that travels through the auditory nerve to the brain stem, where it is reassembled into something we perceive as music.
“Music is structural, mathematical and architectural. It’s based on relationships between one note and the next. You may not be aware of it, but your brain has to do a lot of computing to make sense of it,” notes one otolaryngologist.
Everyday brain boosts from music
The power of music isn’t limited to interesting research. We should try these methods of bringing more music—and brain benefits—into our lives.
Jump-start your creativity
We might try listening to what our kids or grandkids listen to, experts suggest. Often we continue to listen to the same songs and genre of music that we did during our teens and 20’s, and we generally avoid hearing anything that’s not from that era.
New music challenges the brain in a way that old music doesn’t. It might not feel pleasurable at first, but that unfamiliarity forces the brain to struggle to understand the new sound.
Listen to your body
We need to pay attention to how we react to different forms of music, and pick the kind that works for us. What helps one person concentrate might be distracting to someone else, and what helps one person unwind might make another person jumpy.
I’d like to share with you the music that ’talks to me’ and that would be Jazz. When I was a senior in high school, my date and went to what was called an underground jazz club. My date had discovered his love for jazz and wanted to share it with me. I’ll always be grateful for his introducing it to me. As I listened to the music, I felt that each fine musician was playing from his soul. It was thrilling music. No other music has ever touched me the way that evening in that jazz club did. By the way, my date and I were the only white couple and we were treated as one of the crowd. It was a truly a magical evening. Anytime I hear jazz and the blues, I remember my first ‘taste’ of it, and I still love it as much as I did then.
How about you? What music makes you want to sing and dance? Let’s have you tell your story.
Yes, it’s true. Music really does keep our Brains Young.
Have a wonderful week and I look forward to seeing you soon.
Contact Betty at bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net.