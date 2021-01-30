Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Staying young through music

“Music is structural, mathematical and architectural. It’s based on relationships between one note and the next. You may not be aware of it, but your brain has to do a lot of computing to make sense of it,” notes one otolaryngologist.

Everyday brain boosts from music

The power of music isn’t limited to interesting research. We should try these methods of bringing more music—and brain benefits—into our lives.

Jump-start your creativity

We might try listening to what our kids or grandkids listen to, experts suggest. Often we continue to listen to the same songs and genre of music that we did during our teens and 20’s, and we generally avoid hearing anything that’s not from that era.

New music challenges the brain in a way that old music doesn’t. It might not feel pleasurable at first, but that unfamiliarity forces the brain to struggle to understand the new sound.

Listen to your body

We need to pay attention to how we react to different forms of music, and pick the kind that works for us. What helps one person concentrate might be distracting to someone else, and what helps one person unwind might make another person jumpy.