Betty Rhodes' Senior Corner: Taking time to heal

Good morning, my friends. So glad to have you with me. Being with you is helping me fight the ‘blues.’ We all have them, goodness knows. I tend to be impatient, and having had surgery a month ago, I figure that’s long enough to recuperate, get my strength back, but apparently not. That, along with our wet, dreary days, is taking its toll.
A good friend, who had broken her elbow told me that her doctor had advised her that the healing process would take a while, and that you needed to rest when your body was tired, and to always listen to your body, so I came home from my meeting and promptly piled into bed and took a nap. Giving into my body’s message seemed to release something that I had been fighting; telling myself that enough is enough. Well, this is one time that I’m going to relax, go with the flow, and let the healing process do its thing.
One of the reasons I’m sharing this, is that, hopefully, if any of you are going through this, please follow the sensible task of listening to your body, and to listen to the doctor when he tells you to be patient with your healing process.
There, I feel much better in sharing.
I recently received an announcement by a friend of mine, Yvonne Baginski. You probably remember her as the past owner and editor of the amazing Directory for Older Adults, called, “Born to Age.”
Yvonne is now a senator of California Senior Legislature, as well as director of Share the Care. On Monday, May 20, she will be helping answer the question: “Who Will Care For Me When I No Longer Can?” She’ll be sharing “Information for Your Best Possible Choices.”
This event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. General admission is $10 (tickets at the door). The presentation is at 10:45 a.m.
This event will feature information, resources and referrals to services available to people over age 60 in Napa County.
Vendor tables are available. Contact Yvonne at 707-694-5486 or sharethecarenv@gmail.com
This is a community event and fundraiser for Share the Care Napa Valley, and everyone is welcome.
You’ll want to take advantage of this opportunity as Yvonne Baginski has been in this field for many years, so you will learn much invaluable information to note for a future time or to be able to use immediately. Since we are living longer it’s certainly to our advantage to learn as much we can now.
I will certainly be looking forward to attending Yvonne’s invaluable program.
I hope you’ve been following the new column College Matters, in our NV Register, written by Dr. Ronald Kraft, president of Napa Valley College. This month he wrote about arts and art events at the college. College Matters runs every other week in the Connections section of the Register. We’ll be looking forward to next month’s College Matters.
Well, dear friends, just visiting with you has made me feel much better, and I thank you for that.
See you next week, and remember to join your friends, and have a good time with them. It’s really magical!