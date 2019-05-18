Good morning dear readers.
Let’s jump right in and continue our fun conversation with John Coates, director of Napa Parks and Recreation.
First, though, I wanted to correct a couple of comments I made last week. The opening date for our Senior Activity Center is unknown at this time. The hope is July. Also, I had said the age for seniors had dropped to 55; in fact, it has dropped to 50 years, and you will understand when you see the brand new center. I believe that if you 50-plus-year-olds, will attend the grand opening, you will be excited about the many activities and classes you will have to choose from.
Well, John, are you ready to continue where we left off last week?
Betty: "My question for you is what have been your proudest achievements, and the most fun?"
John: "I believe my proudest achievement is with the team I have been able to assemble and grow. When I arrived in Napa, I inherited a great core of professionals. As positions opened, we have brought on board additional highly dedicated team members and invested in growing many that have been here a long time. We have such a wonderful, dedicated staff that takes so much pride in their work. They understand the value in what we do and want to make a significant difference in our community.
"As far as most fun, every day here is a blast! Hey, I get to be the parks and recreation director in one of the most beautiful communities on earth. Who wouldn’t have fun with that assignment? I am beyond grateful to be Napa’s director of fun!"
(See why John is so well liked by all who know him?)
Betty: "John, would you talk a little about the exciting future with the Boat Dock, please."
John: "A few years ago, we contracted with Tideline Marine Group to serve as our dock master at the Main Street Boat Dock. While helping manage the public activities on the dock, they have been steadily growing the commercial activities there. Through private vendors, we offer gondola tours, kayak tours, stand up paddle board rentals and opportunities for other private tour operators to offer everything from dinner cruises to wine tasting tours along the river. We believe the activity at the dock will continue to grow in popularity over the next season."
Betty: "Great, John. Maybe, talk up the AmeriCorps VIP Volunteer program."
John: "Over the past two years, we have partnered with the County Office of Education to bring an AmeriCorps staffer to help us develop and grow a robust volunteer program. Today, we have dozens of projects being accomplished by hundreds of volunteers, ranging from removing invasive plant species at Westwood Hills Park to renovating our rose garden at Fuller Park, to planting acorns that will one day become towering oak trees at Alston Park. Many of these partnerships are made possible through relationships with the Friends of Westwood Hills Park, Master Gardeners and the Resource Conservation District. Our dream is to eventually have Friends of the Parks group for each of our 55 parks."
Betty: "Sounds wonderful, John. What do you consider the highlights of these exciting years?"
John: "My biggest highlight of the past five years has been how I have been accepted by this community and been supported to take some rather bold steps and offer some non-conventional ideas as solutions to complex issues. An example is with the Master Plan for Kennedy Park.
"Through the planning process, we learned that the community wanted a variety of investments that would provide opportunities for families to gather, community to celebrate, sports enthusiasts to compete, environmentalists to explore, plant enthusiasts to learn and children to find nature.
"The plan is an ambitious vision that will take many years and dollars to accomplish. One of the entrepreneurial concepts we included in the plan to help achieve the dream is to bring partners into the possible development and operation of the park.
"We envision a campground, bocce center with food and beverage, sports complex with a sports pub. All of these amenities can generate revenue that can help offset the operating and possible development costs. Additional partnerships we are exploring include a demonstration garden and edible forest provided by the Master Gardeners and collaborating with the Napa Valley College and our golf course operator to add value-driven experiences in the programs offered there."
Betty: "Outstanding, John. How about your thoughts for the future?"
John: "I believe we are helping define the future of the parks system here in Napa by bringing together all the community partners who look through the same lens and share a common vision for our future. I am convinced that through a relentless dedication to exceeding our resident’s’ expectations, together we can position our parks and recreation system to mirror the world class reputation the Napa Valley has to the rest of the world."
Betty: "John, I truly believe that you and your team will achieve your goal. How about more of the fun stuff that you enjoy?
John: "I must tell you, I feel like the luckiest guy on earth. I have always loved the outdoors, making a life out of exploring the world by bicycle, surfing great waves, camping, hiking and skiing in some of the most inspiring, beautiful places…and to be able to have a career reinvesting in the things I am most passionate about…wow, who could ask for a life any richer?"
Betty: "I can only say that If anyone deserves true happiness, it would have to be the 'givers' in life, and I’m sure you won’t mind my saying, one more blessing that you have is Darlene, who is so like, you, John."
Thank you, so much, for joining me in letting our readers get to know you, John, Director of Parks & Rec. and all-round good guy.
I’d like to, also, tell you about an exciting new program of John’s and his recreation manager, Katrina Gregory. It’s called: “Third Thursday @ Fuller Park”, beginning on June 20.
Bring a picnic and a chair or blanket. Enjoy the music under the shade in Napa’s oldest park. It continues on July 18, and August 15. More to come next week.
Great fun, today. I so enjoyed our time together. Until next week, be happy.