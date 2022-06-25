Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: The importance of exercise

Good morning, everyone. It’s so nice to be with you today.

I’m enjoying physical therapy, so very much. I’m feeling stronger, still using my cane, but I’m hopeful that I’ll soon be able to get around without it.

I have a wonderful instructor. Her name is Jackie, actually Jacqueline. We had just finished our lesson and I told her that I’d be writing my article on what I hoped would be helpful information for seniors and older seniors. I asked her what would be the first thing she would suggest for better health for these folks.

Without hesitation, Jackie suggested aerobic exercise, which, among other things, may help reduce the risk of cognitive decline, (www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/alzheimers-aerobic-exercise-may-reduce-cognitive-decline) as well as the weight-bearing of resistive training to slow progression of osteoporosis.

I was very eager to get home and do some research. We received help from the Mayo Clinic.

Let’s discuss the importance of aerobic exercise. Aerobic or “with oxygen” exercises provide cardiovascular conditioning. The American Heart Association recommends a minimum of 30 minutes of cardiovascular exercise five to seven days per week. We’re cautioned to warm up, cool down and use stretching exercises in our aerobic exercise session. This can be broken up into 10-minute time periods.

Some examples of aerobic exercise are swimming, cycling, walking, rowing, using an elliptical trainer, or using an upper-body ergometer.

For osteoporosis, Mayo Clinic tells us that osteoporosis causes bones to become weak and brittle — so brittle that a fall or even mild stresses such as bending over or coughing can cause a fracture. Osteoporosis-related fractures most commonly occur in the hip, wrist or spine.

Some bad habits can increase our risk of osteoporosis. For example, people spending a lot of time sitting have a higher risk of osteoporosis than those who are more active. Walking, running, jumping, dancing and lifting weights are particularly helpful. Excessive alcohol consumption is a bad habit and increases the risk of osteoporosis. Tobacco use also contributes to weak bones.

A little more on the benefits of exercise: It can help us build strong bones and slow bone loss. Exercise will benefit our bones no matter when we start, but we’ll gain the most benefis if we start exercising regularly when we’re young and continue to exercise throughout our lives.

Combine strength-training exercises with weight-bearing and balance exercises. Strength training helps strengthen muscles and bones in our arms and upper spine. Weight-bearing exercises, such as walking, jogging, running, stair climbing, skipping rope and skiing affect mainly the bones in our legs, hips and lower spine. Balance exercises such as tai chi can reduce our risk of falling, especially as we get older.

Thanks to Jackie for her excellent suggestions for us seniors and elders. No matter our age, let’s try to keep exercising, keep active and enjoy our lives.

I always enjoy getting your suggestions and ideas for our column. Thank you.

Contact Betty at Bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.