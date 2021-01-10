Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: The importance of friendships

According to the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, dancing is also the only physical activity shown to reduce the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, plummeting the chance of developing either disease by a striking 76 percent! This effect was greater than that of other mentally stimulating actives such as reading, doing crossword puzzles, and playing instruments.

Volunteer

According to a Duke study, volunteering just two hours every week produces significant health benefits, including increased happiness and longevity, as well as making friends with similar interests.

Get out with your dog

An increasing number of coffee shops and businesses allow people to bring their dogs on site. Animals are great conversation starters and can help break the ice when meeting new people. If you have a social dog, visit the dog park or take your dog for a walk in a public place. You can also enroll in an obedience class to meet other pet owners — and improve your relationship with your dog

By creating a social safety net, you can protect yourself from depression, anxiety and physical ailments to promote a long, healthy life.

If you have dear friends, you are, truly blessed.